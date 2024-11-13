Video of baby trying to escape brutal dismemberment abortion goes viral

An ultrasound video of a baby trying to escape while an abortionist tears apart his body during a dismemberment abortion is going viral on social media, with many shocked to the reality of abortion.

(LifeSiteNews) — An ultrasound video of a dilation and curettage (D&C) or “dismemberment” abortion has gone viral on social media, with many shocked to see the reality of abortion.

In a November 12 post on X, Lila Rose, founder of the pro-life organization Live Action, uploaded a video of an unborn baby trying to escape as an abortionist tears his tiny body to pieces during a D&C abortion.

“This is so-called ‘choice,'” Rose commented. “Beyond heart shattering.”

A D&C abortion. This is so-called “choice.” Beyond heart shattering. pic.twitter.com/RW1bXY7geN — Lila Rose (@LilaGraceRose) November 13, 2024

In the video, the unborn baby can be seen fighting against the murderous procedure, moving back and forth in his mother’s womb as the abortionist tears off pieces of his body with forceps.

In a D&C abortion, the most common form of abortion in the second trimester, an abortionist tears an unborn baby apart limb by limb and removes his or her body parts from his mother’s womb.

As former abortionist Dr. Anthony Levatino previously explained about dismemberment abortions in a Live Action video, “You will know you have it right when you crush down on the clamp and see a pure white gelatinous material issue from the cervix. That was the baby’s brains. You can then extract the skull pieces.”

“If you have a really bad day like I often did, a little face may come out and stare back at you,” he added.

Dismemberment abortion is legal in most U.S. states and in Canada.

The D&C practice was originally designed for uterine conditions or a miscarriage. An important distinction, and one often misrepresented by abortion activists, is that a D&C procedure to treat uterine conditions or remove the remains of a miscarriage is not morally wrong as it does not kill an unborn baby but offers actual medical care to a woman. On the other hand, if the D&C method is used to dismember a baby in an abortion, it is gravely wrong.

Many commenters pointed out that the ultrasound video is vital to understanding the reality of abortion, which is hidden and disguised by abortionists and activists.

“I used to be pro choice when I was younger but then I understood what abortion really was and I’ve been pro life ever since,” one user commented.

I used to be pro choice when I was younger but then I understood what abortion really was and I’ve been pro life ever since — McCain Girl (@mccain_girl) November 13, 2024

“This baby is fighting for its own life!” another wrote.

This baby is fighting for its own life! — Anna (@AlabamaAnna305) November 13, 2024

“It was safe in there in its mother’s womb…until the assassins came- and she sent them,” one user lamented. “My heart. We must end this evil.”

It was safe in there in its mother’s womb…until the assassins came- and she sent them. My heart. We must end this evil. — Jackie Chea (@Fair_and_Biased) November 13, 2024

Share











