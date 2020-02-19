Video of Bloomberg mocking transgenders as ‘it’ emerges day after he posts pro-gay campaign vid

February 19, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — Mainstream media are publicizing a video of presidential hopeful and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg describing people who identify as “transgender” as “he, she, or it” and “some guy in a dress.” The video has emerged a day after the Bloomberg campaign released a video highlighting his sensitivity to “LGBTQ+ issues.”

The video was recorded less than a year ago, but until now the comments have received limited public attention. The full YouTube video has now been deleted, but not before pro-transgender activists saved the relevant footage from it and posted it on Twitter.

Queer supporters of Mike Bloomberg, how do you explain this to our transgender family and friends? Because they deserve a Democratic nominee that doesn’t refer to them as “it.” pic.twitter.com/HNwuxDZzhf — H. Alan Scott / Sadie Pines (@HAlanScott) February 19, 2020

Bloomberg made the comments to a business development forum in New York, eight months before he announced his decision to run for president himself, while saying that the Democratic candidates were risking making themselves unelectable by being “so far left.”

“If your conversation during a presidential election is about some guy wearing a dress and whether he, she, or it can go to the locker room with their daughter, that’s not a winning formula for most people,” he said.

Bloomberg told a forum hosted by the Bermuda Business Development Agency on March 21, 2019, that “you can understand where somebody like Trump comes from,” in light of the “progressive” positions adopted by Democrats. He said the Democractic candidates were now “so far left that two years ago there was nobody on their side who would take these positions, and today virtually all the candidates for president of the Democratic Party are so progressive. I don’t know what progressive means.”

The media focus on the interview, which has been available online since April 2019, comes just one day after Bloomberg launched a campaign video touting his support for the homosexual and transgender cause. It has also been just over a week since a similar video of him, this time from 2016, surfaced.

“If you want to know, is somebody a good salesman, give him the job of going to the Midwest and picking a town and selling to that town the concept that some man wearing a dress should be in a locker room with their daughter,” he said in that video.

In an official Mike Bloomberg 2020 campaign ad, Isaac Mizrahi, a designer and entertainer with 57,000 Twitter followers, explains “my thing is LGBTQ+ youth” and that in his view “there is no one more perfect than Mike to be president.”

Mizrahi describes Bloomberg as “incredibly sensitive” to “LGBTQ+” issues and said that as mayor of New York, he enacted “incredible programs that helped both the adult LGBTQ populations but also the kids.”

I lived in @MikeBloomberg’s New York, and I saw him fight every day for the LGBTQ+ community. And not just the adults. He fought for the kids who are so vulnerable. We need that kind of compassion in our next president. pic.twitter.com/CgkTMYhxke — Isaac Mizrahi (@IsaacMizrahi) February 18, 2020

In the same interview in which Bloomberg made the comments about transgenderism, he also said he ruled out running for the presidency because it would mean him needing to be “willing to change all my views and go on what CNN called an apology tour.”

He then seemingly mocked the then-front-runner for the Democratic nomination, former Vice President Joe Biden, for having done just that.

“Joe Biden went out and apologized for being male, over 50, white. He apologized for the one piece of legislation which is actually a pretty good anti-crime bill,” he said.

Another video of Bloomberg’s which has received significant levels of attention this week shows the multi-billionaire making disparaging comments about farmers at a 2016 forum in Oxford, England. “I could teach anybody, even people in this room – no offense intended – to be a farmer,” he said. “It's a process. You dig a hole, you put a seed in, you put dirt on top, add water, up comes the corn. You could learn that.”

“Then we had 300 years of the industrial society,” he continued. “You put the piece of metal on the lathe, you turn the crank in the direction of the arrow and you can have a job.”

Bloomberg said it was harder to find jobs for people in an “information economy” because that required “a lot more gray matter.” He said that it was crucial to help people find the “dignity of a job” to “stop them from setting up a guillotine someday.”

The video has now been viewed more than 3.5 million times on Twitter alone.

Bloomberg on why farmers can’t work in information technology



MB: “I can teach anyone how to be a farmer 1 dig a hole 2 put a seed in 3 put dirt on top 4 add water 5 up comes the corn”



The skill 4information technology is completely different you need more grey matter#farmers pic.twitter.com/HM13tA6goz — Pete (@NYBackpacker) February 15, 2020

A video has also recently surfaced of him suggesting that the U.S. needs to rethink how it allocates medical resources and potentially deny treatment to elderly Americans in need of major medical interventions.

Bloomberg donates heavily to left-wing causes such as gun control and climate change. He heavily boasts about his pro-LGBT record, from helping enact same-sex “marriage” to having “presided over New York City’s first official same-sex marriage [sic] the day it became legal.”

Last week he announced plans “to expand and safeguard access to reproductive services” promising left-wing voters a litany of policies to keep abortion virtually unlimited and unregulated at taxpayers’ expense. Earlier today he released a video portraying himself as a champion for “reproductive rights,” a euphemism for abortion.

Bloomberg has now risen to third place in the RealClearPolitics’ polling average of the 2020 Democrat primary, with almost 16% of the vote. He will take part in the Democrat primary debate in Nevada later today. Despite posting tweets suggesting that he thinks Bloomberg is trying to buy the election, current front-runner Bernie Sanders has pledged to support him should he be awarded the Democratic nomination.