Video of boy singing to baby brother with Down syndrome captures hearts, goes viral

CABOT, Arkansas, January 3, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — A video of a young boy singing to his newborn brother with Down syndrome is capturing hearts across the nation as it goes viral on social media.

Nicole Powell posted a short video on Facebook of son Rayce cradling his baby brother Tripp in his arms, singing “10,000 Hours” by Dan + Shay & Justin Bieber.

In the video, Rayce can be heard singing:

I’d spend ten thousand hours and ten thousand more

Oh, if that’s what it takes to learn that sweet heart of yours

And I might never get there, but I’m gonna try

If it’s ten thousand hours or the rest of my life

I’m gonna love you.

Posted on Facebook on Monday, the video has now been seen over a million times.

“This is how Rayce bonds with Tripp,” wrote mom Nicole. “He sings to him all the time. He swears this song is about him and his brother.”

“Love doesn’t count chromosomes,” continued Nicole, “or as Rayce says, ‘Aren’t we all different?’”

“I didn’t want our boys to be ashamed of him,” explained Nicole in a local TV interview. “He’s still their little brother regardless of what he has.”

Abortion was out of the question

JJ Grieves, the boys’ father, revealed that doctors had “recommended that we terminate the pregnancy.”

His response: “I said absolutely not.”

“It takes a little bit longer to learn and a little bit more care and more loving,” he added, “but isn’t that what the world needs?”