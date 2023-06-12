Video of Muslim children trampling ‘pride’ flag at Ottawa protest hits nearly 30 million views

A pro-family rally in Ottawa with Muslims and Christians coming together to protest and oppose the LGBT agenda being pushed on children in schools became at times quite heated,

OTTAWA (LifeSiteNews) – During last Friday’s pro-family rally in Ottawa protesting the promotion of gender ideology in schools, a video recorded at the event showing Muslim children stomping on the “pride flag” with the full support of their mother has gone viral with tens of millions of views.

The video shows no less than six kids stomping on a string of small “pride flags.” One of the kids’ mothers cheers them on, saying, “yes, yes, yes good, good.”

The mom then said to the person recording the video, “Leave our kids alone.”

The viral video of the Muslim kids trampling the “pride flag,” which was posted to Twitter by the independent reporter “The Pleb,” has nearly 30 million views as of today.

The Friday protest was held as the “Education over Indoctrination” rally in Ottawa and was hosted by high school student Josh Alexander and pro-family activist Chris Elston.

On May 31, Ottawa’s public-school board in an email to all staff highlighted a new policy taking effect in September that says all classrooms, even kindergarten, must use “they/them” pronouns when referring to students.

The email also said that LGBT identities will be “embedded” in the “overall learning environment, from Kindergarten to Grade 12” and that this new policy is not “open to debate or selective participation.”

During the protest, no less than five people were arrested, including at least one pro-LGBT counter-protester who punched an old man in the face, as per a video.

The rally, which at times became quite heated, featured both Muslims and Christians coming together to protest and oppose the LGBT agenda being pushed on children, notably in schools.

Alexander, before the protest, had told protesters that “peaceful and respectful self-composure is key.”

He was banned from attending his Catholic school last year for saying that there are only two genders, male and female.

Muslim Canadian kids have begun to fight back against extreme gender ideology, as can be seen from a recent incident in western Canada.

Last week, LifeSiteNews reported on how an audio recording has exposed a Canadian teacher who lambasted her Muslim students who skipped “pride events” while suggesting in a long rant that people who do not support “pride” events cannot “be Canadian.”

In March, LifeSiteNews reported that the Renfrew County Catholic District School Board claimed that barring Alexander from class is a “human rights” issue because gender-confused males have a “right” to use girls’ bathrooms.

The LGBT lobby has claimed that June is “pride month.” In many parts of Canada and the United States, “pride month” is on full display with the full backing of many corporations, governments, and influential people.

The push for the normalcy of the transgender/LGBT agenda has been observed in Canadian schools. However, there has been pushback.

At the start of the month, thousands of students across Canada stayed home on June 1 in direct protest of “Pride Month” being promoted in public schools.

The first annual “National ‘Pride’ Flag Walk-Out Day” was initiated by the pro-life and pro-family organization Campaign Life Coalition (CLC).

Two weeks ago, a Canadian elementary school bearing the name of a Catholic saint hosted what some described as a “disgusting” and wild “pride” celebration featuring a drag queen, a giant rainbow tunnel, and “pride” flags galore.

In May, school trustees from York Catholic District School Board voted 6-4 against flying the “pride flag” at its Catholic Education Centre during June.

Few Canadian politicians have spoken out, and those who have are no longer sitting Members of Parliament.

People’s Party of Canada (PPC) leader Maxime Bernier recently blasted the oversaturation of extreme transgender ideology on full display during “pride month,” particularly when it comes to targeting kids. He said there should also be a month dedicated to not “pushing” one’s “gender confusion in everyone’s face.”

As for Alexander, he has officially filed a human rights complaint against his Catholic school board, claiming his “creed” beliefs have been discriminated against.

