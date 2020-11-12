Viganò skewers McCarrick Report on EWTN: ‘Bergoglio is to the deep church as Biden is to the deep state’

November 12, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – In an interview with EWTN’s Raymond Arroyo this evening, Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò, the former papal representative to the United States, responded to the Vatican’s recently released McCarrick Report which tries to pin the lack of adequate response to McCarrick on Viganò himself.

Asked by Arroyo about the report claiming Viganò “did not come forward” to present evidence for this Vatican inquiry, Viganò replies that he was not asked to come forward. And to counter the argument that they couldn’t reach him since he was in hiding, he notes that “the Secretariat of State has my personal email address, which is still active.”

Moreover, the Archbishop countered the report’s accusation that he was lax in his investigation of one of the priests who came forward as having been abused by McCarrick, by information in the report itself.

The former nuncio names both Cardinal Sodano and Cardinal Bertone as the ones who misled Popes John Paul II and Benedict XVI respectively about McCarrick.

In one of his concluding remarks, Archbishop Viganò says: “The corruption of the highest levels of the Vatican is so evident that it leads one to consider the Report as an unworthy attempt to make Bergoglio appear absolutely alien to the manipulations of the Curia, indeed as a sort of implacable persecutor of the corrupt, while the evidence of the facts demonstrates the opposite. I would say that Bergoglio is to the deep church as Biden is to the deep state.”