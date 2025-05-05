Viganò sues Vatican Bank, implicates Parolin and high-level Freemason

'The Civil Court of Rome will be asked for an international rogatory so that the competent Vatican Authorities order the preventive and precautionary seizure of the aforementioned assets.'

(LifeSiteNews) — Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò has issued a press release saying he has sued the Vatican Bank for appropriating assets meant for charity and that Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin knows about the alleged impropriety and is backed by a former Grand Master Freemason.

“I gave a mandate to Prof. Attorney AUGUSTO SINAGRA with Legal Firm in Rome in Viale Gorizia n. 13, to file a lawsuit with the Civil Court of Rome against the Institute for the Works of Religion (IOR) of the Vatican, in the person of the previous Directors General and in the person of the current Director General, Dr. Gian Franco Mammì, along with a Prelate of the Roman Curia,” Vigano wrote in the press release issued Monday.

BREAKING!!! Abp. Viganò sues the Vatican bank for seizing assets meant for charity—says Cardinal Parolin knew, and was backed by a Freemason Grand Master. This is nuclear. https://t.co/yQcXxgPyXn — John-Henry Westen (@JhWesten) May 5, 2025

Summing up the alleged affair, Viganò said:

The lawsuit concerns an undue appropriation of very valuable assets deposited at the IOR that were intended to be used for works of charity. The Civil Court of Rome will be asked for an international rogatory so that the competent Vatican Authorities order the preventive and precautionary seizure of the aforementioned assets. At the same time, all the expert opinions – in addition to those already acquired – necessary to assess the responsibility of the various people involved, and the quality of their conditions and their conduct will be requested. Cardinal Pietro Parolin, among the most favored papal appointees, has been fully aware of the story and all its implications for some time, also on the impetus of the significant endorsement given to him by the Freemason Prof. Giuliano Di Bernardo, former Grand Master of the Great East Lodge of Italy. His Eminence is well informed about the facts and all the events that in his time, and even recently, saw him involved and questioned. I considered it my duty to proceed through the courts to request the return of said goods following a repeated denial by Cardinal Parolin to make reparation outside of court of the serious damage that has been caused to me. The Cardinal will be – along with many others – also called as a witness to confirm what is already incontrovertibly proven from documents in my possession and also possessed by Cardinal Parolin himself.

This story is developing…

