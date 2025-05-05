Viganò tells Bannon the conclave’s authority is ‘compromised’ because of Bergoglio’s reign

'Until the shadows cast over Bergoglio’s legitimacy are dispelled, the conclave will see its authority compromised.'

(LifeSiteNews) — In an interview with popular U.S. political strategist and pundit Steve Bannon, Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò once again reiterated his position that Francis was installed by globalist elites as a usurper of the papal throne and warned that the upcoming conclave is thus of doubtful legitimacy.

“Saint Pius X said that true Catholics are those faithful to Tradition, and he was absolutely right; so much so that they are also the only ones who are not liked by the enemies of the Church, while the self-styled ‘adult Catholics’ – so-called progressives, ‘liberal Catholics,’ ‘woke Catholics’ – are highly appreciated,” Viganò said. “If Bergoglio managed to obtain so much admiration from those who detest the Catholic Church and the papacy, it is because the elite considered him ‘one of their own,’ equally revolutionary, equally imbued with Masonic philanthropism, equally ecumenical, syncretistic, inclusive, green, and woke.”

“We have reached the zenith of a paradox in which the civil power usurped by traitors of the deep state is allied with the religious power usurped by traitors of the deep church,” Viganò continued. “It is therefore not surprising that the ‘secular arm’ has come to the aid of the Bergoglian church, targeting Bergoglio’s enemies – that is, true Catholics – because it also considers them enemies of woke society and the globalist elite.”

Speaking directly to Francis’ reign, Viganò said that what “Bergoglio and his accomplices have managed to do in the last 12 years constitutes a disaster of immense proportions, even if the destruction of the Catholic edifice began well before,” adding that Francis took “the principles of Vatican II to their extreme consequences: his ‘synodality’ is the updated version of the subversive principle of ‘episcopal collegiality’ of Vatican II’s Lumen Gentium.”

As such, Viganò assessed that the “greatest damage Bergoglio did was through the appointments he made,” and that this “subversive lobby has thrown off its mask, and this has opened the eyes of many people who are no longer willing to ratify the decisions of an authority that answers neither to God nor to the ecclesial body.”

Viganò concluded that unless “the shadows cast over Bergoglio’s legitimacy are dispelled, the conclave will see its authority compromised.”

Join Bishop Strickland’s novena for a holy pope – To catch up with the previous days, click here

Share











