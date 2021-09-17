Vigils to be hosted at abortion victim burial sites for National Day of Remembrance for Aborted Children

By participating in a vigil, ‘you are helping to humanize our aborted brothers and sisters and deepening your own commitment to ending the injustice of abortion.’

(LifeSiteNews) — Citizens for a Pro-Life Society, along with Priests for Life and the Pro-Life Action League, have declared September 18 the National Day of Remembrance for Aborted Children, with vigils and memorials to take place at abortion victim gravesites nationwide.

The national day of mourning will be commemorated with over 100 memorial prayer vigils across the country at the various gravesites where the many victims of abortion have been buried.

“On this day dozens of memorial services will take place at the very same time at the very places where the victims of abortion are buried,” reads the announcement provided by Citizens for a Pro-Life Society (CPLS).

The National Day of Remembrance site has a map and a list of all the burial sites where the memorials will be taking place, and encourages all pro-lifers to attend.

“Join us at a prayer vigil near you,” reads the website, stating that there are 187 memorial vigils planned for tomorrow’s event covering all 50 states. “By participating in the National Day of Remembrance, visiting these solemn memorial places at other times of the year, and spreading the word about this prayer campaign, you are helping to humanize our aborted brothers and sisters and deepening your own commitment to ending the injustice of abortion.”

“When people become aware of the reality of abortion, they can more easily cut through the lies by which some try to justify it, and the natural apathy to which human nature is inclined. Even pro-life people are thrust into a higher level of commitment and activism.”

“Tens of thousands of these children have been retrieved and buried at gravesites across our country. The stories of how they were killed, how they were found, and how they were buried, along with the images and videos that accompany those events, are powerful tools to awaken the consciences of our fellow citizens,” writes CPLS. “Pro-lifers should be visiting these gravesites — and other memorial sites dedicated to aborted babies — as a regular part of their pro-life witness. That’s what the National Day of Remembrance for Aborted Children is all about.”

According to the 2020 data, 62,502,904 abortions have been conducted in America alone since the 1973 landmark Supreme Court decision Roe v. Wade imposed abortion on all 50 states.

From 1973 to 2012, America saw over a million abortions a year. The number has been reduced in the recent half decade but still remains at an official average of over 600,000 per year.

In 2019, abortion was the leading cause of death worldwide, with over 42 million abortions performed across the globe.

In another shocking studying from 2014, researchers estimated that over 1 billion abortions have been carried out worldwide since 1920. For comparison: The entire population of Europe is 748 million.

To learn more about the National Day of Remembrance for Aborted Children, or to locate a vigil taking place near you, visit the website: https://nationaldayofremembrance.org/

Share











