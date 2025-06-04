Viktor Orbán denounces ‘Liberal’ plan for Europe to ‘replace Christianity and the nation’

‘Two plans are on the table. One is the liberal plan, and the other is the patriotic plan for Europe,' the Hungarian prime minister said at CPAC.

BUDAPEST, Hungary (LifeSiteNews) — Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán decried the “liberal” plan for Europe as one that seeks to “replace Christianity and the nation,” in a speech at Hungary’s 2025 Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC).

“My friends, two plans are on the table. One is the liberal plan, and the other is the patriotic plan for Europe,” Orbán told his audience of conservatives, including distinguished European political leaders, on Thursday.

“The liberal plan sees the old, cultural, Christian Europe as obsolete. They want to move beyond it. For decades, they have been working to fabricate a new identity to replace Christianity and the nation,” Orbán said.

It can be argued that not just for decades, but for over a century, forces have worked to replace Christianity in Europe, most notably first through the French Revolution and later by leftists in Russia, Spain and Portugal. In these instances, the efforts to overthrow Christianity have been overt and violent, but more recent attempts have used cultural “causes” such as sexual “liberation” and LGBTQ ideology to spearhead secularization efforts.

Christianity has already much diminished in Europe — even more so than it has in the U.S. — with religious attendance at all-time lows, although cultural and aesthetic remnants of Christian Europe are still visible in places where religious practice has declined.

Orbán himself is known for his promotion of Christian values through his unapologetic defense of marriage and the traditional family unit, and his open opposition to LGBTQ ideology. Interestingly, in Hungary, the share of people who “never attend” religious services has gone down in rece1nt years, but the portion who attend weekly remains at a very low 9%.

The Hungarian leader asserted that liberal attempts to “replace the nation” work by undermining national sovereignty and centralizing Europe. He took aim at Brussels — the headquarters of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) — for pushing war, using it as a pretext to achieve this goal of European centralization.

“If there is war, there is more Brussels, and even less sovereignty,” Orbán said. “The liberal plan is that Europe must build a new economic model, a war economy model, under the pretext of war. In their minds, war will be the engine of the economy. Collective debt, central control and a war chest.”

The push for Ukraine’s membership in the European Union (EU) is a “key” part of this warmongering liberal plan, according to Orbán. Ukraine is pursuing EU membership, a potential step toward NATO membership, something Russia has warned could trigger nuclear war.

The anti-globalist proposed a four-point “patriotic plan” as an alternative, consisting of peace, national sovereignty, freedom, and the reclamation of Europe from migrants in order to reclaim “Christian culture” and safe streets.

“Today, and for a few years to come, European politics will be about which plan wins. This battle must be won first by everyone at home, and then together in Brussels,” Orbán said.

The Hungarian Prime Minister maintained that this needs the help of America and “President Trump’s successful administration.”

“We need the dismantling of the American and Brussels liberal collusion, the transatlantic deep state,” he added.

