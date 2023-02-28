VILE: Paris Hilton says she has frozen 20 boys via IVF as she waits for a girl

Hilton explained that despite already having frozen 20 unborn boys, she has undergone the IVF process again and is 'waiting for the results to see if there’s any girls.'

(LifeSiteNews) — Famous socialite and celebrity influencer Paris Hilton disturbingly admitted to having “20 boys” currently frozen at the embryonic stage which were created with her husband Carter Reum.

As reported by the Daily Wire, in a recent interview with Glamour, Hilton told the outlet that when lockdowns began she and her husband began the process of procuring children through In vitro Fertilization (IVF).

“Carter and I had already been talking about the future, and then the world was shut down, so I was like, ‘What do you think about us making embryos?’” she recalled in the interview.

The process begat at least 20 human lives – all of them male according to Hilton – one of whom was born via surrogate last month.

Despite having gone through the process seven times and having many unborn children in a frozen state, Hilton said she just went through the process again and is hoping for a female to be conceived.

“… I’m waiting for the results to see if there’s any girls,” she said.

Hilton had explained in another interview with the tabloid People magazine that she chose to go with a surrogate, rather than birth her child herself, because she is terrified of the pain involved with childbirth.

While abortion remains the preeminent issue for pro-lifers, activists have long-talked about the gravely immoral reality of IVF as well.

Commenting on the gruesome nature of IVF, LifeSiteNews editor-in-chief John-Henry Westen explained that the process often involves the death of numerous unborn children before one is finally able to be successfully planted in the womb of the mother.

.@ParisHilton and her ’20 boys’ has just demonstrated the brutal reality of IVF. Read the full story at LifeSiteNews. And here is my take on it…https://t.co/3QHLTIvG2I pic.twitter.com/ccN8ME5LOH — John-Henry Westen (@JhWesten) February 28, 2023

Since the process is hard to understand, Westen employed an analogy to explain why pro-lifers must oppose IVF, even if on the surface its intention is to produce, not kill, children.

“Imagine if there’s two buildings,” he said “there’s a scientist on top of a building with 15 beautiful little babies… and across the laneway on another building there is an open window, top floor of the building and a childless couple.”

Describing the couple as “looking forlorn,” Westen continued. “The scientist goes… I can get them a baby, he picks up two of the babies, chucks them across the laneway toward the open window, hoping that one gets in the window… they fall down to their deaths.”

Instead of stopping, Westen explained, the scientist continues again and again until “One makes it into the window, [meanwhile all the others continue to] fall down to their deaths.”

“This is the reality folks of IVF,” he added, calling the procedure “pro-death.”

“The reality is that God created man and woman and gave us that method – marriage – for the bearing of children, that’s the only method that’s pro-life.”

It is not just Westen who opposes IVF for these above reasons, but Christianity as well.

In fact, the process has been consistently condemned by the Catholic Church as gravely sinful, for both its undermining of the sanctity of human life and the institution of marriage.

