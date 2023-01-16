Viral satire video mocks rise in unexplained heart problems as ‘medical coincidence’

'At Kaufman, we understand that coincidence is now a leading cause of death,' the spoof video quips.

(LifeSiteNews) – A satire video gone viral highlights how the prevailing refusal to investigate or address the root causes of a spike in sudden cardiac deaths is absurd and morally suspect.

“Are you or a loved one suffering from a medical coincidence? You want proper medical care, but you don’t want people sniffing around asking a whole bunch of questions about what might be causing your problem?” the “coincidence theorists” video begins.

“At the Kaufman Institute for Coincidence, we won’t look into the cause of your heart or other problem. We’ll just fix it. That’s right, we promise to only look at your symptoms. We won’t get all curious looking for causes, because that could get your employer or your doctor into some legal hot water, and nobody wants that.”

“At Kaufman, we understand that coincidence is now a leading cause of death,” the satirical video continues.

The video alludes to the mounting heart problems and sudden deaths of mysterious causes reported in relatively young adults that have spiked since the rollout of COVID shots, a phenomenon particularly prominent among athletes, hundreds of which have reportedly collapsed during games or backed out of competitions with apparent heart troubles in the year between March 2021 and March 2022, with that trend appearing to continue into 2023.

A spike in sudden deaths since 2021 has also been observed in the general population, not just anecdotally but in recorded highly significant excess mortality rates in countries around the world, including in the United States, Australia, Britain, and Canada.

Moreover, in the U.S., mass COVID-19 vaccinations correlate to a major downward shift in the ages of excess deaths, as well as a massive number of newly disabled workers in the U.S. labor force, according to data examined at a COVID-19 vaccine hearing hosted by RepublicanU.S. Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin.

Despite the substantial increase in sudden deaths since 2021 in particular, when the COVID jabs were brought to market, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) told Reuters in December that “to date, CDC has not detected any unusual or unexpected patterns for deaths following immunization that would indicate that COVID vaccines are causing or contributing to deaths.”

Reuters Fact Check has also asserted that “there is no evidence for mRNA vaccines being linked to blood clots,” despite a finding by researchers with the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) that Pfizer’s COVID-19 jab “met the threshold for a statistical signal” of blood clotting in the lungs of recipients age 65 and older, and increasing reports by embalmers of novel-type, sometimes massive clots in the deceased since the rollout of the COVID jabs.

Notably, it has been remarked that the majority of sudden cardiac deaths in athletes have occurred in those with normal hearts. In an article discussing “sudden cardiac death in athletes,” Dr. Robert McKelvie has pointed out that in young athletes “the majority of sudden cardiac deaths occur in patients whose hearts are found to be structurally normal during autopsy.”

In fact, increasing unexplained cardiac deaths have been given the label of Sudden Adult Death Syndrome (SADS), which according to Health Desk, “occurs when a person under the age of 40 years old suffers a sudden death without a known cause after an autopsy,” and which “causes a cardiac arrest.”

SADS is considered a recently growing phenomenon, with SADS reports having exploded in 2022, when Melbourne’s Baker Heart and Diabetes Institute began developing the UK’s first SADS registry.

“If we want to operate at the speed of science, there’s no time for looking for causes. No pesky questions about drugs or vaccines you may have been given,” the satirical video remarked.

The “coincidence theorists” video continues, “At Kaufman, we specialize in the effects, and leave the causes to the conspiracy theorists. And let’s be honest, we know the cause anyway. It was a coincidence, right?”

