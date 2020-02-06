News

Viral video shows angry man screaming ‘slash Republican throats’ at Trump-supporters

The video has more than 3 million views on Twitter alone at time of publication.
Thu Feb 6, 2020 - 5:37 pm EST
February 6, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — A video of a wildly angry young man screaming “slash Republican throats” at a Students for Trump stall at Arizona State University has gone viral online, with more than 3 million views on Twitter alone at time of publication.

As the young man approaches the stall, he begins screaming, clenching his fist and making a gesture of slashing his own throat before walking away.

“Slash his throat. Every f‑‑‑‑‑‑ Republican. Suck my f‑‑‑‑‑‑ balls. Slash Republican throats. Slash fascist throats. Death to fascists,” he shouted.

Members of the Students for Trump group filmed the angry outburst, while one of their group standing off-camera can be heard saying, “Have a good one” as the young man walks away.

The ASU Police Department have posted on Twitter in response to the incident, saying they are aware of the video and are “working with the University to address the matter.”

At this point, the identity of the young man and whether or not he is a student are not known.

Charlie Kirk, founder and president of Students for Trump, responded to the video on Twitter, saying: “This is the type of violence our students face every single day. Just wait until Trump gets re-elected!”

One member of the Arizona pro-Trump student group echoed Kirk’s comments, claiming on Twitter that the group have have been physically attacked a number times sinces launching recently. The tweet reads: “Since starting the @TrumpStudents chapter at @ASU a few months ago...We have had our flag stolen, been spat on, attacked by ANTIFA, and now today our lives threatened. We will NOT let this stop us from working on campus to get @realDonaldTrump re-elected! #LeadRight

The video was released shortly after news broke that President Trump’s long running impeachment saga had ended in his acquittal.

