Virginia bishop offers prayers and burial for late-term baby discovered in pond

'It is with great sorrow that I learned today of the unsettling discovery of the body of an unborn baby described by police as a ‘late-term fetus,’’ Bishop Michael Burbidge stated, urging the faithful to pray for the deceased child.

ARLINGTON, Virginia (LifeSiteNews) — Bishop Michael F. Burbidge has expressed “great sorrow” over the discovery of a late-term baby in a pond in Leesburg, Virginia.

In a statement published on March 13, Burbidge wrote, “It is with great sorrow that I learned today of the unsettling discovery of the body of an unborn baby described by police as a ‘late-term fetus,’ found in a pond in Leesburg.”

This bishop of the Diocese of Arlington continued by offering “proper burial” for the child, who was likely aborted or miscarried.

“The Diocese of Arlington has made it known that we are willing to assist with the proper burial and committal of the remains,” he stated.

“I urge the faithful of the diocese and all people of goodwill to join me in prayer for the child’s mother and for anyone involved in this incident.”

Burbidge reminded women of pro-life groups that can be consulted if they encounter difficulties during pregnancy: “Through its parishes, ministries and parishioners, the Diocese of Arlington encourages all women who find themselves in unexpected or difficult pregnancies to seek assistance through Project Gabriel (helpforpregnantwomen.org or 703-841-3810), Catholic Charities (ccda.net or 703-973-0129), or the nearest Catholic Church.”

READ: US bishops’ pro-life chair skewers Biden for holding pro-abortion rally, pledging to codify Roe

In a March 12 statement, the Leesburg Police Department said that on March 11, “the Leesburg Police Department was alerted at approximately 4:33 p.m., by a community member who discovered the body of a late-term fetus in the pond behind Park Gate Drive, SE in Leesburg.”

“This is a deeply tragic situation,” Leesburg Police Chief Thea Pirnat said. “We urge anyone with information to come forward, not just for the sake of the investigation, but also to ensure that those in need are provided appropriate medical attention and services.”

The police also reminded locals of resources that are available for pregnant women, including the option for safe and anonymous surrender of newborns under Virginia’s Safe Haven laws.

The police department urged anyone with information about this case to contact them:

Emergency: 9-1-1

Non-Emergency: 703-771-4500

Anonymous Tip Line: 703-443-TIPS

Email Tips: [email protected]

Anonymous Text Tips: text 274637 and begin your message with LPDTIP

READ: GOP senators propose bill to protect aborted babies from gruesome medical experimentation

Share











