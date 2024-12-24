Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin again proposes eliminating state-funded eugenic abortions

For the third consecutive year, Virginia's Republican Governor Glenn Youngkin has proposed a budget amendment that would eliminate taxpayer-funded abortions for fetal anomalies, but Democratic lawmakers hold a majority.

(Live Action) — For the third consecutive year, Virginia governor Glenn Youngkin has proposed a budget amendment that would eliminate taxpayer-funded abortions for fetal anomalies.

According to Virginia Mercury, current state law allows state insurance to cover abortions for cases in which a doctor has diagnosed “gross and totally incapacitating physical deformity or with a gross and totally incapacitating mental deficiency.” Youngkin’s proposed budget amendment would explicitly remove this, with language saying “no expenditures from general or non-general fund sources may be made out of any appropriation by the General Assembly for providing abortion services, except otherwise as required by federal law or state statute.”

Youngkin’s office highlighted the fact that not only is he standing up for life by refusing to support taxpayer-funded abortions, he also announced earlier in the week that he is spearheading initiatives that would help moms and families. This combined approach aims to provide more support to women, especially in situations where they may feel pressured to abort.

READ: CEO of popular Catholic app Hallow says it was ‘mistake’ to partner with pro-abortion Liam Neeson

“Governor Youngkin announced significant new maternal health initiatives this week that will continue to promote a culture of life in the commonwealth, including not forcing Virginia taxpayers to subsidize abortions except where it is required by federal law,” Youngkin’s spokesperson Christian Martinez said.

Planned Parenthood Advocates of Virginia Director Jamie Lockhart responded to Youngkin’s amendment, ironically calling it “discriminatory” and “cruel.” But choosing whether another person should live or die because of that person’s physical or mental capabilities is the ultimate act of discrimination.

“People facing complex and heartbreaking situations, such as a severe fetal diagnosis, deserve compassion, support, and access to necessary abortion care – not stigma and funding barriers that put this care out of reach,” Lockhart said in a statement. [LifeSite editor’s note: Abortion is never medically necessary.]

Youngkin has introduced similar budget amendment language in past years, only for it to be removed before the budget’s final passage. He faces similar resistance this year as Democratic lawmakers hold the majority.

Reprinted with permission from Live Action.

Share











