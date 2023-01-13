News

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin endorses proposed bill banning abortion at 15 weeks

The 'Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act' would make it a class 4 felony for any physician to 'terminate' a pregnancy or to willfully cause a miscarriage.
Featured Image
Glenn YoungkinPhoto by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Stephen
Kokx
Stephen Kokx
Comments 
0

(LifeSiteNews) — Two Republican members of the Virginia General Assembly introduced legislation that would ban most abortions in the state after 15 weeks of pregnancy, fulfilling a pledge made by GOP Gov. Glenn Youngkin to pursue policies that protect preborn babies after the overturning of Roe v. Wade last year.

Delegate Kathy Byron (District 22) and Senator Stephen Newman (District 23) introduced HB 2278 on Wednesday, January 11, the day Youngkin delivered his annual State of the Commonwealth address.

If approved, the “Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act” would make it a class 4 felony for any physician to “terminate” a pregnancy or to willfully cause a miscarriage. However, the bill would also allow for abortion if the life of the mother was at risk and if the pregnancy was a result of rape or incest. It also makes an exception if “one or more of such woman’s major bodily functions, not including psychological or emotional conditions” is threatened. At present, abortion in Virginia is legal in the first and second “trimesters” of pregnancy. The third trimester begins around 28 weeks.

Youngkin rode a wave of populist support to the governor’s mansion in 2021 after liberals in the historically blue state enacted radial policies in support of Critical Race Theory and other social justice issues. Although he previously said he believes life begins “at conception,” Youngkin has given what some pro-lifers consider mixed messaging on the issue. He also told the Associated Press in 2021 that he’s fine with homosexual “marriage” being legal in the state.

Republicans currently hold a slim 52-48 majority in the Virginia State House. Democrats maintain a 22-18 lead in the State Senate. Youngkin recently expressed a willingness to “find consensus” with on-the-fence lawmakers, saying he’s open to pushing the ban back to 20 weeks if that’s what was needed to get it passed.

Leading Virginia Democrats immediately denounced the proposal. State Senator Louise Lucas, 78, who serves as the chamber’s president pro-tempore and acts as the chair of the Education and Health Committee, said, “If the governor is trying to push a 15-week ban, it’s not going to get through my committee. I can guarantee you that.”

The delicate balance of pursuing authentically pro-life policies while operating within the confines of political realities where widespread support for such proposals may be lacking has not necessarily been an easy thing for Republicans in recent elections. Some candidates who ran on strict “no exceptions” platforms were roundly defeated in the midterms last year, a fact noticed by former President Donald Trump. While federal bans on abortion were floated by some GOP lawmakers at the time, many candidates steered clear of them, preferring instead to position themselves as moderates who support “common sense” exceptions while painting Democrats as extremists who favor abortion up to and even after birth.

Comments

Commenting Guidelines
LifeSiteNews welcomes thoughtful, respectful comments that add useful information or insights. Demeaning, hostile or propagandistic comments, and streams not related to the storyline, will be removed.

LSN commenting is not for frequent personal blogging, on-going debates or theological or other disputes between commenters.

Multiple comments from one person under a story are discouraged (suggested maximum of three). Capitalized sentences or comments will be removed (Internet shouting).

LifeSiteNews gives priority to pro-life, pro-family commenters and reserves the right to edit or remove comments.

Comments under LifeSiteNews stories do not necessarily represent the views of LifeSiteNews.

Please consider donating to Lifesitenews.com

0 Comments

    Loading...