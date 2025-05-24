Virginia high school boys under investigation for opposing ‘transgender’ girl in their locker room

Virginia’s Loudoun County Public Schools is facing backlash for opening a Title IX ‘sexual harassment’ investigation into 3 boys who complained about a gender-confused girl in their locker room.

LOUDOUN COUNTY (LifeSiteNews) — Three Virginia high school boys are under a Title IX investigation for “sexual harassment” after they complained about a gender-confused girl’s presence in their locker room.

The incident, which occurred earlier this year at Loudoun County’s Stonebridge High School, has reignited a contentious debate in a public school system that has for years enforced controversial policies promoting and protecting LGBTQ+ ideology to the detriment of students who are uncomfortable with and have been made to feel unsafe due to those policies.

In a video taken by a girl who identifies as a male who invaded the boys’ private space, the three boys can be heard expressing to each other their discomfort with her presence there. Her video, which may in itself be a criminal violation of the boys’ privacy, became the center of the Loudoun County Public Schools (LCPS) Title IX complaint against the trio.

“I don’t even think the Title IX investigation is justified,” parent Renae Smith told WJLA 7News in an exclusive interview.

“Loudoun County Public Schools absolutely failed these children, every single one of them, including the complainant,” said Smith. “And they need to take ownership of it.”

“At the end of the day, my kid’s future is at stake,” said Smith. “If this doesn’t go in his favor, which I couldn’t see how, it could affect his college admissions. They could look at that and think he is this terrible person. They don’t look at the context of the situation. They look at the disposition: sexual harassment. And it’s over for him. And that’s not him. He’s a sweet, kind boy. He’s such a gentleman.”

“What we are seeing and will continue to see are the consequences of policies that have introduced confusion and conflict into spaces that were once clear and safe—especially for young children,” said LCPS Board Member Deana Griffiths in a statement to WJLA 7News. “The truth is, many of these issues would never have arisen if we had upheld the basic principle that boys and girls are biologically different. LCPS students deserve their own private, secure spaces, particularly in bathrooms and locker rooms. Recognizing biological differences isn’t discriminatory; it’s common sense, and it’s essential for protecting the dignity and safety of all children.”

“We all were teenagers at one point,” said Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares in response to the LCPS’ investigation. “I can’t imagine how uncomfortable it would be to have a member of the opposite sex in the locker room where people were obviously changing clothes, and then later, on top of that, recording it.”

“Even though they’re the victims in this, somehow, they’re being treated as perpetrators,” said Miyares.

🚨Scoop: @7NewsDC obtained the video at the heart of Loudoun County Public Schools’ investigation into boys who are uncomfortable with a girl in the boys locker room. Should LCPS drop the sexual harassment investigation into the boys? Watch for yourself ⬇️https://t.co/TnvlAtiKHL https://t.co/noMggxNLns pic.twitter.com/pThAwDiRHv — Nick Minock (@NickMinock) May 16, 2025

The father of one of the boys earlier explained to WJLA 7News that his son and the other boys were “questioning why there was a female in the males’ locker room … There were other boys asking the same question. They [LCPS] created a very uncomfortable situation. They’re young, they’re 15 years old. They’re expressing their opinions, and now they’re being targeted for expressing those opinions.”

“I have a daughter that’s in high school as well, and if there was a male in there videotaping her in the locker room, I would have issues,” continued the boy’s dad. “If it’s my son and there’s a female in the locker room videotaping, I have issues. Even if it was somebody of the same sex, I believe that this is an invasion of their privacy.”

“I don’t think my son should be punished for expressing his First Amendment right and being able to ask questions,” he told 7News. “They were having a conversation with their peer group. They weren’t directly asking or interacting with this other student, and just the fact that they can’t ask those simple questions, and then if they do, they’re being punished in a way where now we have some serious charges that can affect his future here going forward.”

“They’re at a young age,” he noted. “They are not comfortable with their own bodies yet, and then to be subjugated, to have someone else, a little bit opposite gender, to be around that it really does start to create issues and questioning of who’s protecting us and who’s keeping us safe, and who’s making these decisions that are affecting not only our future, but actually our experience in high school.”

Loudoun County has gained a reputation for graphic sexual content and LGBT activism in recent years.

In 2021 LCPS was accused of covering up “transgender” student rape after a 15-year-old “gender fluid” boy was charged with raping a female classmate in the girls’ bathroom at the same high school.

In 2019, Loudoun County Public Schools sparked parental outrage with a $2 million “diverse classroom libraries” program that injected sexualized, pro-LGBT books into elementary, middle school, and high school classrooms across the county.

“The excerpts from these books are so explicit that they would garner an ‘R’ rating or an ‘X’ rating,” Larry Ward of Constitutional Rights PAC said at the time. “They’re not only sexually explicit, but include scenes of rape and pedophilia.”

Share











