Virginia Navy officer convicted of killing pregnant girlfriend after she refused coerced abortion

HANOVER COUNTY, Virginia (LifeSiteNews) — 27-year-old U.S. Navy Officer Emmanuel Coble has been found guilty of killing his pregnant girlfriend and their 12-week-old preborn child after she refused to have an abortion.

ABC affiliate WRIC reports that Coble and 20-year-old Raquiah King had been having “domestic issues” over his aversion to fatherhood, according to court documents, and that he took her to an abortion center but she refused to go through with it. King’s mother Rachel Pender relayed that her daughter had said “if something was to happen to her, [Coble] was responsible.”

King’s body was found in some brush, dead of a gunshot wound, on July 21, 2022, just one day after the abortion facility visit. Coble was convicted on five charges: “1st-degree murder, murdering a pregnant woman with the intent to terminate pregnancy, the premeditated killing of the fetus of another, concealing a dead body and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.”

Live Action adds that Coble initially maintained innocence, despite blood being found in his car, but eventually confessed on the witness stand.

Despite the abortion lobby’s framing of abortion as a matter of “choice,” it has long turned a blind eye to abortion coercion, which is a popular tool for covering up and perpetuating sexual abuse.

Live Action’s “Aiding Abusers” series draws on news reports, eyewitness testimony, and undercover video to expose Planned Parenthood employees’ willingness to offer abortions to girls as young as 12 without reporting signs of statutory or forcible rape to law enforcement. This enables the men who brought the girls in for appointments to bring them home and continue abusing them.

In 2023, the pro-life Charlotte Lozier Institute released a study that interviewed 1,000 American women and found that 61 percent of women who undergo abortions do so due to pressure from “male partners, family members, other persons, financial concerns, and other circumstances.”

“Forcing a woman to have an abortion, including a minor, is illegal in all 50 states of the United States of America,” according to the Justice Foundation’s Center Against Forced Abortions, which offers a variety of information resources to help those who are being pressured into killing their babies.

