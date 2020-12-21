Virginia Republicans censure anti-Trump Republican for officiating same-sex ‘wedding’

Help stop voter fraud: Project Veritas is accepting voter fraud tips here.

December 21, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – The Appomattox County Republican Committee unanimously voted to censure a Republican Congressman for violating the “values and principles of the Republican Party” by officiating a same-sex “wedding” in 2019, for which the GOP had failed to censure Rep. Denver Riggleman last year.

As LifeSiteNews covered at the time, in July 2019 the libertarian Riggleman (who represents Virginia’s 5th Congressional District) officiated a “wedding” ceremony for two of his male campaign aides, arguing that while he believes “government shouldn’t be involved in marriage at all, but if it is, everybody has to be treated equally before the law. That is part of our Republican creed. And it also comes down to love is love. I’m happy to join two people together who obviously love each other.”

Conservatives on the Republican Committee of the 5th Congressional District of Virginia failed to censure Riggleman over the incident at the time, but the Appomattox County Republican Committee had more luck on December 12 of this year, the Washington Blade reported.

The “wedding,” which the committee said “goes against the values and principles of the Republican Party” and “betray(s) and disregard(s) the concerns for the many Conservative and Christian voters in the 5th district who elected” him in the first place, was just one of several grievances against Riggleman this time around.

Others include his public criticism of President Donald Trump and calls for Trump to concede the presidential election to Democrat Joe Biden regardless of fraud concerns, despite Riggleman having “hypocritically made claims of voter fraud” himself against Republican Bob Good in the district congressional primary, which Riggleman lost.

Riggleman retaliated against the unanimous censure by accusing the committee of “rig(ging)” the convention against him because he supports “marriage equality.”

Good, who went on to win the congressional race, describes himself as a “biblical” and “constitutional conservative,” and has opposed same-sex “marriage” in office since signing a resolution assailing the Supreme Court’s “lawless” Obergefell decision forcing all 50 states to recognize it.