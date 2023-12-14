Virginia Supreme Court revives teacher’s suit against school board over preferred pronouns

The court maintained that the Virginia Circuit Court should not have dismissed Peter Vlaming’s 2019 lawsuit alleging that the West Point School District broke his contract and violated his rights to free speech and religion.

RICHMOND, Virginia (LifeSiteNews) – The Virginia Supreme Court ruled Thursday that it will reinstate a $1 million lawsuit filed against a school board by a French teacher after he was fired for not using the preferred pronouns of a gender-confused student.

The court maintained that the Virginia Circuit Court should not have dismissed Peter Vlaming’s 2019 lawsuit alleging that the West Point School District broke his contract, violated his rights to free speech and religion, and revived his due process claims. All seven justices agreed that Vlaming’s claim that his religious liberty rights under the Virginia constitution and his claims that the school board violated his contract could be revived. The court was split 4-3, however, on several particulars of Vlaming’s lawsuit.

Justice D. Arthur Kelsey, writing the majority opinion, said, “Absent a truly compelling reason for doing so, no government committed to these principles can lawfully coerce its citizens into pledging verbal allegiance to ideological views that violate their sincerely held religious beliefs.”

Three Justices issued partial dissents from the majority opinion, including Chief Justice S. Bernard Goodwyn. The dissenters were not united, however, with Goodwyn and Justice Cleo E. Powell dissenting from the revival of Vlaming’s free speech and due process claims while Justice Thomas P. Mann also dissented from the majority’s ruling on Vlaming’s religious liberty claims.

Mann, writing the dissenting opinion, said that Vlaming was, as a public employee, “not speaking as a private citizen on a matter of public concern” and was given “ample” notice that his refusal to use the student’s preferred pronouns violated school board policy as well as the opportunity to “be heard on his discipline.” “Thus, Vlaming failed to plead a cognizable free speech or due process claim under the Virginia Constitution,” he wrote.

Mann further maintained that while Vlaming’s religious liberty suit could proceed, he wrote that the majority’s view of the constitutional right to the free exercise of religion was too broad, as Vlaming’s “justifications are religiously motivated … the majority presumably gives his beliefs greater deference in the eyes of the law.” Neither Goodwyn nor Powell joined Mann in addressing the majority’s opinion of Vlaming’s religious freedom claims.

Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF) senior counsel Chris Schandevel argued before the court on Vlaming’s behalf. Schandevel said in a statement that “Peter wasn’t fired for something he said; he was fired for something he couldn’t say.”

“As a teacher, Peter was passionate about the subject he taught, was well-liked by his students, and did his best to accommodate their needs and requests,” Schandavel continued. “But he couldn’t in good conscience speak messages that he doesn’t believe to be true, and no school board or government official can punish someone for that reason.”

LifeSiteNews reached out to West Point School Board chair Elliot Jenkins for comment but has yet to receive a response.

As LifeSite previously reported, after the 2018 summer recess, one of Vlaming’s female students had “transitioned” to living as a boy and desired to be referred to as one. While Vlaming used the child’s chosen male name to refer to her, he avoided using male pronouns when addressing the student. He told his principal that he “couldn’t in good conscience pronounce masculine pronouns to refer to a girl,” saying his Christian faith prevented him from doing so.

According to the Daily Signal, Vlaming accidentally called the student “she” in front of the class. The same day that the student complained, the teacher was summoned to the principal’s office and placed on administrative leave.

In December 2018, the school board voted unanimously to fire Vlaming despite an outpouring of support for him from parents and students.

While Vlaming would file his lawsuit the following year, after it was dismissed by the Virginia Circuit Court, he requested the state’s Supreme Court hear his case in September 2021. The court agreed to do so in March 2022.

Share











