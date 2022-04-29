Conservative leadership front-runner Pierre Poilievre vows to ban central bank digital currency

Poilievre says he will rein in inflation by auditing 'money printing' and putting an end to 'the risky Central Bank Digital Currency.'

(LifeSiteNews) — Conservative Party of Canada leadership candidate Pierre Poilievre promised to ax Trudeau’s central bank digital currency endeavor if elected Prime Minister.

While the promise appeals to those worried about government control of personal finance and the advancement of an agenda similar to the World Economic Forum’s “Great Reset,” Poilievre’s website states that his focus is primarily on protecting Canadians against inflation by giving the central bank more “independence” from government deficit spending.

“Justin Trudeau has threatened the Bank of Canada’s independence with a half-trillion dollars of deficits that required the central bank to print money and cause inflation,” Poilievre said.

“Money-printing deficits have sent more dollars bidding up the price of goods. Inflationary taxes have made it more expensive for businesses to produce those goods. The more Liberals spend, the more things cost. That is JustinFlation. I will end it by restoring central bank independence, mandating an independent audit of all the money printing, and stopping the risky Central Bank Digital Currency,” the candidate added.

The topic of a central bank digital currency first came into prominence in Canada after Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland released the 2022 federal budget.

The budget includes millions of taxpayer dollars allocated for a review into cryptocurrency and research into the possibility of Canada launching its own centrally-controlled digital currency.

Many Canadians fear that a cashless society like what would be produced by a central bank digital currency would lead to a totalitarian society and the end of individual autonomy, similar to what has occurred in Communist China under Xi Jingping’s Social Credit System.

This has been of particular concern in Canada as Freeland is a member of the World Economic Forum, whose agenda emulates many aspects of the Chinese Social Credit system and openly states that by the year 2030, “You’ll own nothing and you’ll be happy.”

While Poilievre is considered the front-runner for the Conservative leadership race, gaining favor for his opposition to vaccine mandates, vaccine passports, and other coercive so-called pandemic related measures, his support for maintaining the status quo on the issue of abortion, and the fact that he has not taken a strong stance against the rising tide of the LGBT movement has been of particular concern among social conservatives and the religious wing of the party.

