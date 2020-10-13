Voice of the Family launch new, free, online Catholic catechism course

October 13, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – Voice of the Family is delighted to present Our Lady of the Rosary Family Catechism, an entire online video catechism course which provides children and their families, completely free of charge, with the unique opportunity to learn the timeless truths of the Catholic Faith according to the classic Baltimore Catechism.

The easily accessible lessons of Our Lady of the Rosary Family Catechism are presented by Fr. Anthony Pillari JCL, MCL, STB with the view that all children and families commit the Baltimore Catechism to memory, as generations of Catholics used to do in order to really know and love our faith.

By taking up this delightful challenge, we are invited to join the mission given by Our Lady at Fatima: to work for the salvation of souls by striving for holiness in our daily lives. You can sign up for the course today!

Launching this Catechism programme, John Smeaton, the co-founder of Voice of the Family, said:

“The truths of Catholic teaching are simply presented by a priest whose words and delivery exude the love of God. Fr Pillari’s crystal clear teaching is reinforced with wonderfully well-chosen sacred images and music. Parents with children of all ages – from young children to mature adults who may be struggling to believe – will feel greatly empowered by this series of short videos which, with all the arts of the gifted film-maker, capture the viewers’ imagination, increase their knowledge, and deepen their faith in Catholic truth.”

The deep crisis in the Church and in the world today can only be overcome by a renewed commitment to our Catholic Faith, in its full integrity. Knowing the catechism well will lead the faithful to truly live the Faith and rebuild our Christian society. We particularly hope that this programme will be a real asset to Catholic parents, called to be the primary educators of their children, especially in the most important area of education, namely, forming their children in the Faith.

Fr Pillari explains:

“I’m looking forward to guiding you through your study of the entire Baltimore Catechism. I would strongly urge you to join the Catechism Crusade and to log weekly there the progress of each of your children, as well as your own! From years of working with children, teenagers, and adults, I have found that it makes a great difference in one’s spiritual life or in one’s study of the faith, if one has weekly accountability. Without that, very few persevere in studying the faith well or in key aspects of their spiritual life. But with that accountability, and with the recognition and levels that are thereby attained at appropriate times, even those who are usually undisciplined can make great progress. Furthermore, by logging your progress weekly you will be encouraging other children and families throughout the world, because they will know that they are not alone in this effort.”

T he Programme

The key teaching of the programme takes the form of 41 online videos; 3 introductory videos, 37 videos of lesson content and 1 closing video. The content for the 37 lessons follows the structure of the Baltimore Catechism, which has been covered in its entirety. The videos will be released on a weekly basis, starting from 20 October.

Each video lesson begins with the prayer taught by Our Lady to the children of Fatima and a brief Bible story, normally taken from the Gospel. This is followed by presenting the questions and answers from Baltimore Catechism 1 and 2, drawing also on the teaching provided in Baltimore Catechism 4. Each lesson finishes by introducing the children to the life of a saint or another miracle from the history of the Catholic Church, such as a Eucharistic miracle.

Drawing on the message of Our Blessed Mother and following the example of the three children at Fatima, Our Lady of the Rosary Family Catechism has been created for the whole family to deepen their knowledge of the Catholic Faith and encourage the daily living of the truths of our faith.

All children, younger and older, are encouraged to participate in the course. Adults, who may wish to learn the basic teachings of the Catholic Faith, are also invited to follow the course.

This course is truly a crusade of learning thoroughly the essentials of the Catholic Faith.

Filled with beautiful sacred art and music, as well as the stories of countless miracles from the lives of the saints, we hope this online video course will enable your family to learn more fully, and to internalise, the truths of the Catholic Faith, and help you in living more deeply the unchanging truths that God has revealed. For “Jesus Christ is the same yesterday, today, and forever.” (Heb. 13:8)

We are most grateful to H.E. Bishop Athanasius Schneider, who has graciously recommended the programme.

John-Henry Westen, co-founder and editor-in-chief of LifeSiteNews.com, has said:

“I am so excited about the Catechism series with Fr. Pillari giving our children the treasure of the Baltimore Catechism in a format suited to busy parents and a method designed to ingrain the teachings of the Church in the minds and hearts of our little ones. What greater gift can there be in these days when the Faith is so little known and loved? May this offering of love, given freely and without cost, spark a renewal of the faith making soldiers for Christ in the years to come. This effort has been a work in honour of and in union with Our Lady of Fatima, and we pray that She may keep all these children and families brought to Her in Her Immaculate Heart.”

And Virginia Coda Nunziante, President for the Italian March for Life, added:

“In our society where children, in most cases, receive only disinformation, where their minds and hearts are easily corrupted by the internet and social media networks, Our Lady of the Rosary Family Catechism produced by Voice of the Family must be welcomed with great joy. Our Lord taught that children are the closest to the throne of God because of their innocence and simplicity. However, these gifts must be safeguarded; children must be protected from what could corrupt them and encouraged to grow in virtue by showing them the beauty of Truth and the strength of Good. This is what Fr Anthony Pillari does in this catechism course, making it a great gift for all souls but especially for children and their families.”

Our Lady of the Rosary Family Catechism is offered completely free of charge to families and children all over the world. However, there are significant costs involved in the production of the course, including the creation of the videos and the ongoing maintenance of the programme. If you would like to make a gift to support this initiative, you can do so via this donate page. We are deeply grateful for whatever you can give. May God reward your generosity!