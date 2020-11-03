Voting machines in Georgia county working again after glitch

SPALDING COUNTY, Georgia, November 3, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – The voting machines in a small Georgia county are working again after an early morning glitch.

This morning officials discovered the Dominion Voting Systems machines were not working.

According to Fox News, the difficulties with the machines began just after the polls opened this morning and affected polling places across the county. The Spalding County Sherriff’s Office took to Facebook to warn voters that they would have to use paper ballots.

“The computers at all polling locations across Spalding County are down. The problem is being worked on and hopefully will be resolved quickly. Until the issue is fixed, paper ballots are being used at all locations,” the Office wrote.

It is unclear if anyone was prevented from voting because of this morning’s glitch with the machines, or had to delay voting.

“They would not read the cards, but they worked with provisional ballots until the company found a way to make them work manually,” county manager William Wilson told LifeSiteNews.

All the machines are now “up and running” again.

Wilson added that Dominion had an employee standing by to make sure the machines worked properly during today’s vote.

Another representative of Spalding County told LifeSiteNews that the line-ups of voters are now “short.”

Spalding County, which in 2019 had a population of 66,703, saw 60.3% of its voters decide for Donald Trump in the 2016 election. Just 36% cast their ballot for Hilary Clinton.

Spalding sat just below a big patch of blue: 10 of the Georgia counties that voted Democrat in 2016 with Atlanta’s Fulton County in the epicenter.