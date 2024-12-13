VP-elect Vance invites exonerated NYC subway hero Daniel Penny to be his guest at Army-Navy game 

‘Daniel’s a good guy, and New York’s mob district attorney tried to ruin his life for having a backbone,’ said the vice president-elect. ‘I’m grateful he accepted my invitation and hope he’s able to have fun and appreciate how much his fellow citizens admire his courage.’

(LifeSiteNews) — Vice President-elect JD Vance announced that he invited New York City subway hero Daniel Penny to be his personal guest at the upcoming Army-Navy football game.

Penny was acquitted earlier this week of criminally negligent homicide in the death of Jordan Neely. Penny subdued the troubled, mentally ill man after he had threatened other passengers and behaved in a menacing manner.

“Daniel’s a good guy,” wrote the vice president-elect after the story broke this morning on X.

“New York’s mob district attorney tried to ruin his life for having a backbone,” said Vance.

“I’m grateful he accepted my invitation and hope he’s able to have fun and appreciate how much his fellow citizens admire his courage.”

Penny and Vance will enjoy the game alongside President Trump in his suite at the game, according to NOTUS.

