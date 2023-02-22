Walgreens says it will not dispense abortion pills in Kansas

'This is a significant victory for the pro-life cause and for women’s health.'

TOPEKA (LifeSiteNews) — Pharmacy chain Walgreens has agreed not to dispense the abortion drug Mifepristone in Kansas, according to an announcement from the state’s Republican Attorney General Kris Kobach.

Since Roe v. Wade was overturned last summer, allowing states to directly ban abortion and reactivating numerous old abortion laws, the abortion lobby and its Democrat allies have been scrambling to enact a number of strategies to preserve abortion “access” across state lines.

Among those moves was the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) eliminating the requirement that abortion pills only be dispensed in-person to the women taking them, and the Biden Justice Department’s Office of Legal Counsel (OLC) declaring that abortion pills may be freely mailed across the country, despite the fact that a provision of a 150-year-old law called the Comstock Act that expressly says the opposite.

Shortly after the FDA updated its website to reflect the new guidelines allowing retail pharmacies to carry mifepristone, pending the completion of an agreement form, Walgreens and pharmacy chain CVS announced that they would fill out the form, prompting 20 Republican attorneys general to sign letters to the companies warning them that doing so would be in violation of federal law, and that they were opening themselves to potential penalties.

“Walgreens does not intend to dispense Mifepristone within your state and does not intend to ship Mifepristone into your state from any of our pharmacies. If this approach changes, we will be sure to notify you,” responded Walgreens Executive Vice President Danielle C. Gray in a letter released by Kobach’s office Monday.

“This is a significant victory for the pro-life cause and for women’s health,” Kobach said of the development. “The dispensing of these pills without a supervising physician present would expose women to complications and potentially to coercion as well. I’m grateful Walgreens has responded quickly and reasonably and intends to fully comply with the law.”

A 2020 open letter from a coalition of pro-life groups to then-FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn noted that the FDA’s own adverse reporting system says the “abortion pill has resulted in over 4,000 reported adverse events since 2000, including 24 maternal deaths. Adverse events are notoriously underreported to the FDA, and as of 2016, the FDA only requires abortion pill manufacturers to report maternal deaths.”

Pro-lifers argue that with the Biden administration completely eliminating requirements that abortion pills be taken under any medical supervision, those events are certain to increase.

Yet the White House and the abortion lobby have determined that, with the overturn of Roe restoring states’ ability to decide their own abortion laws, easy distribution of abortion pills will be one of their chief methods of preserving abortion “access.” In November 2022, Operation Rescue reported that a net decrease of 36 abortion facilities in 2022 has led to the lowest number in almost 50 years, but the chemical abortion business has “surged,” with 64 percent of new facilities built last year specializing in dispensing mifepristone and misoprostol.

