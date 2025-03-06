WARNING: Fraudulent X account is attempting to use Bishop Strickland’s identity to sell crypto

A fraudulent X account is using Bishop Joseph Strickland’s name to promote a fake cryptocurrency called ‘$CHRIST coin.’ Strickland, locked out of his account since March 3, warns he has no connection to the scam and is working to resolve the fraud.

(LifeSiteNews) — A fraudulent X account is using Bishop Joseph Strickland’s name to sell cryptocurrency.

As Deacon Keith Fournier reported on X, someone is using Strickland’s name to promote a fraudulent cryptocurrency called “$CHRIST coin.”

In a message to LifeSiteNews, Strickland stressed that he is currently locked out of his X account and can, therefore, not respond to the attempted fraud himself:

Please be aware that I have been locked out of my X account since March 3, 2025. I am attempting to resolve the issue with X but in the meantime time I’ve been informed that there is a post on X claiming that I am promoting a bit coin. It is NOT ME and I have no knowledge of this bit coin promotion. If you are on X please post this notice there also. I am seeking appropriate remedies for this situation in order to ensure that no one is defrauded. Thank You, Bishop Joseph Strickland.

