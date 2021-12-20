Two fully vaccinated Democratic senators get COVID, still urge people to get the shot

Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Cory Booker have tested positive for COVID-19 despite being 'fully vaccinated,' further undermining the mandates they continue to advocate.

WASHINGTON (LifeSiteNews) — Two more national Democrat lawmakers have tested positive for COVID-19 despite being “fully vaccinated,” further undermining the mandates they continue to advocate.

“Thankfully, I am only experiencing mild symptoms & am grateful for the protection provided against serious illness that comes from being vaccinated & boosted,” Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) announced Sunday, before urging readers to take a COVID vaccine and booster “as soon as possible.”

As cases increase across the country, I urge everyone who has not already done so to get the vaccine and the booster as soon as possible – together, we can save lives. https://t.co/lyVapoCE3A — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) December 19, 2021

Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) announced the same thing the same day, stressing that he was “beyond grateful to have received two doses of vaccine and, more recently, a booster — I’m certain that without them I would be doing much worse.”

I encourage everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated and boosted.https://t.co/mBVcAyFwyL — Sen. Cory Booker (@SenBooker) December 20, 2021

Fox News reporter Shannon Bream said that Booker marked the 22nd vaccinated member of Congress to test positive for COVID (4% of Congress’s 535 members). A total of 93 members of Congress have tested positive for COVID since the pandemic began (17% of Congress), dozens before the vaccines became available.

Think this makes it 46 total, 22 breakthrough. Wishing Senators Booker and Warren a speedy recovery. pic.twitter.com/qdH0mKjx8F — Shannon Bream (@ShannonBream) December 20, 2021

These are far from the first so-called “breakthrough” cases among vaccine advocates. Other examples include White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, six Texas Democrats who fled the state to Washington, D.C. in hopes of blocking a vote on an election security bill, left-wing activist Rev. Jesse Jackson, liberal HBO comedian and pundit Bill Maher, and CNBC financial host Jim Cramer.

Such cases undermine President Joe Biden’s claims that “you’re not going to get COVID if you have these vaccinations” and that the vaccinated “cannot spread it to you,” as well as the administration’s broader strategy of forcing vaccination in the name of stopping the virus from spreading.

Data indicates that widespread dissemination of the vaccines has failed to end the COVID pandemic. The federal government considers more than 202 million Americans (almost 61% of the eligible) to be “fully vaccinated” (a moving target given the vaccines’ temporary nature), yet data from Johns Hopkins University reported in October shows that more Americans died of COVID-19 by that point in 2021 (353,000) than in all of 2020 (352,000).

On top of the vaccines’ effectiveness being more limited than originally advertised, vaccine hesitancy persists thanks to unaddressed concerns about the vaccines’ safety, stemming largely from the fact that they were developed and released far faster than any previous vaccine.

Vaccine defenders note that this one-year development period was not starting from scratch, but rather relied on years of prior research into mRNA technology; and that one of the innovations of the Trump administration’s Operation Warp Speed was conducting various aspects of the development process concurrently rather than sequentially, eliminating delays unrelated to safety. However, those factors do not fully account for the condensing of clinical trial phases — each of which can take anywhere from 1-3 years on their own — to just three months apiece.

While cases of severe harm reported to the federal Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) after taking COVID shots represent less than one percent of total doses administered in the United States, a 2010 report submitted to the US Department of Health & Human Services’ (HHS) Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality (AHRQ) warned that VAERS caught “fewer than 1% of vaccine adverse events.” May reporting from NBC News quotes several mainstream experts acknowledging “gaps” in federal vaccine monitoring.

LifeSiteNews has produced an extensive COVID-19 vaccines resources page. View it here.

