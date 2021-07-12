Warren Buffett: ‘There will be another pandemic’ worse than COVID-19

LifeSiteNews has been permanently banned on YouTube. Click HERE to sign up to receive emails when we add to our video library.

July 12, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – Billionaire and pro-abortion philanthropist Warren Buffett has suggested a coming crisis worse than COVID-19, for which he believes society is unprepared.

According to the San Antonio Express News, on CNBC’s “Buffett & Munger: A Wealth of Wisdom” this week, Buffet warned, “We know that there is a nuclear, chemical, biological and now cyber threat. Each of them has dire possibilities.”

“It doesn't seem like it's something that society is fully prepared to deal with,” he said.

“I learned that people don't know as much as they think they do,” he continued. “But what is most learned is that the pandemic could be seen coming, and that this is not the worst that can be imagined.”

“Society has a hard time preparing for remote situations, which are possible and will happen sooner or later,” Buffett said.

Recently, the American billionaire Buffett retired from his position as the trustee of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. According to Forbes 2021 list, he is the sixth richest person in the world. Bill Gates is fourth in the list.

Similarly, in January 2021, Bill Gates predicted a future pandemic “10 times more serious” than COVID-19. Previously, he warned that pandemics could break out every 20 years.

Buffett’s comments are the latest warning from a host of political and global leaders of impending crises. In October 2019, then presidential candidate Joe Biden warned, “We are not prepared for a pandemic.”

— Article continues below Petition —

Show Petition Text 0 have signed the petition. Let's get to 1 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

Also in October 2019 the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation co-hosted “Event 201”, in which 15 global business, government, and public health leaders took part in a simulation exercise based on responding to an international “coronavirus” pandemic. The first report of COVID-19 subsequently occurred in November 2019.

In March 2021 global leaders called for a global pandemic treaty, purportedly in order to prevent future pandemics. Additionally, the 24 leaders predicted that there “will be other pandemics and other major health emergencies.”

Now, warnings about cyber-attacks are becoming more common. In July 2020 World Economic Forum (WEF) founder, Klaus Schwab, warned:

We all know, but still pay insufficient attention to, the frightening scenario of a comprehensive cyber attack, which would bring a complete halt to the power supply, transportation, hospital services, our society as a whole.

Schwab said that a COVID-19 crisis would be seen “as a small disturbance in comparison to a major cyber-attack.”

He hinted that COVID-19 should be used “as a timely opportunity to reflect on the lessons the cyber security can draw and improve our preparedness for a potential cyber pandemic.”

Last week the WEF hosted the “Cyber Polygon” event where “senior officials from international organisations and leading corporations” engaged in a simulated “targeted supply-chain attack.”

During the event Schwab said that “a lack of cybersecurity has become a clear and immediate danger to our society worldwide.”

“Citizens are feeling the repercussions of cyberattacks directly. Citizens are impacted by energy shortages, delayed medical treatment, and other effects this new breed of audacious cyberattacks causes,” he continued continued.

Again making the link between COVID-19 and potential future cyber attacks Schwab concluded his introductory speech for the event: