Warren demands gender-confused male inmates be placed with women in prisons

January 14, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – Massachusetts senator and Democrat presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren declared this week that biological males who identify as “transgender women” be incarcerated with actual women instead of their fellow men, ostensibly in the name of safety.

"We have to stop putting trans women who are incarcerated into prisons with men where they are at risk. It is our responsibility,” Warren told supporters at an Iowa campaign stop, The Hill reported.

If Warren were to become president and pursue the policy change, it would be likely take the form of relaxing the Trump administration’s standards for placing gender-confused individuals in opposite-sex prisons, which consider a variety of factors but start by recognizing biological sex for the initial determination.

Several conservative figures criticized Warren for the proposal and its likely consequences for actual female inmates:

I’m guessing the trans women population in prison would skyrocket under a Warren Presidency. https://t.co/IkOKrv9g3T — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) January 13, 2020

Warren: "We have to stop putting trans women who are incarcerated into prisons with men where they are at risk."



What about the risk to biological women when biological MEN (trans women) are put into women's prisons?!



Warren's stance is crazy.pic.twitter.com/fLuFB3ilOf — Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) January 13, 2020

There has been growing concern in both the United States and the United Kingdom over placing men who claim to be women in female prison populations. A record number of male inmates in England and Wales claim to be female, a subject that has garnered controversy partly due to cases like that of Stephen Wood, who assaulted four female inmates after being housed in a women’s facility as “Karen White.” Canada and Scotland have also seen cases of male prisoners claiming “transgender” status in order to secure lighter treatment during their incarceration.

Warren, who currently places third in the field according to RealClearPolitics’ national average, has garnered a reputation during the campaign for a pattern of what her critics characterize as “woke” virtue signaling. She displays her “preferred pronouns” on social media as a show of solidarity with transgender activists, declared that “trans,” “nonconforming,” and “non-binary” women of color to be the “backbone” of American democracy, and has vowed to wear a pink Planned Parenthood scarf to her inauguration if elected.