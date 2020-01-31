Warren vows to have ‘trans child’ review Secretary of Education nominee as president

January 31, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – Massachusetts Senator and Democrat presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren reiterated this week that she would only nominate someone to head the U.S. Department of Education if a gender-confused nine-year-old approves of him or her.

Speaking at a campaign stop in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Warren laid out her criteria for selecting a Secretary of Education, starting with the requirement that her nominee have experience teaching in public schools. Her second stipulation was much more unusual, however.

Warren says that she will have a "young trans person" interview her future Secretary of Education and only hire this future secretary if the young trans person approves.



This in reference to a question about sex education/LGBTQ history in public schools. pic.twitter.com/txyt6OI6FX — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) January 30, 2020

“Because it came from a young trans person who asked about a welcoming community, and I said it starts with a Secretary of Education, who has a lot to do with where we spend our money, with what gets advanced in our public schools, with what the standards are, and I said, I’m gonna have a Secretary of Education that this young trans person interviews on my behalf,” Warren declared. “And only if this person believes that our Secretary of Education nominee is committed to creating a welcoming environment, a safe environment, and a full educational curriculum for everyone, will that person actually advance to be Secretary of Education.”

Warren was referencing an interaction during a Democrat primary forum that took place in October, during which she made that promise to Jacob Lemay, a girl who identifies as a boy.

CNN invites 9-year-old transgender boy to ask Sen. Warren a question pic.twitter.com/j0yuNG58qA — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 11, 2019

Originally known as Mia, Lemay made headlines in 2015 when her parents announced they were raising her as a boy at the age of five (they also announced they were raising their son Jack, then four, as “Jackie,” and claimed that the idea to switch genders originated with both children).

Warren, who currently places third in the field according to RealClearPolitics’ national average, has garnered a reputation during the campaign for a pattern of what her critics characterize as “woke” virtue signaling. She displays her “preferred pronouns” on social media as a show of solidarity with transgender activists, has vowed to wear a Planned Parenthood scarf to her inauguration if elected, and calls for placing gender-confused male inmates in women’s prisons.

Earlier this week, Warren pledged that “at least” half of her Cabinet would be “filled by women and non-binary people.”