Was the US NSA involved in pressuring Pope Benedict XVI to resign the papacy?

'Let's not forget that Benedict's papacy has been fought on since the real beginning by all the media, the financial powers, the deep state and the government of the USA.'

(LifeSiteNews) — In a special interview from Rome, longtime Vatican reporter Marco Tosatti sits down with LifeSite’s John-Henry Westen to discuss everything from the outspoken Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò, Pope Benedict XVI’s resignation, and Pope Francis’ troubling support for the New World Order.

While the interview covers a wide range of topics, ostensibly the most compelling aspect of the discussion came on the topic of Pope Benedict XVI’s 2013 resignation, and the recent statement by retired Italian brigadier general Piero Laporta.

As reported by LifeSite’s Maike Hickson on Thursday, on the eve of Benedict’s burial, Laporta, who since retiring from the Italian military has turned to a career as a Catholic writer, revealed that just weeks after the election of Joseph Ratzinger to the papal throne in 2005, an official of the U.S. National Security Agency (NSA) “was bragging about the resignation to which H.H. Benedict XVI of revered memory would soon be forced.”

Reacting to this, Tosatti told Westen that as someone who personally knows Laporta, he tends to believe he is a “reliable” source.

“When he [Laporta] sent me this article, in which he spoke of somebody connected to the intelligence who bragged that Benedict would resign in few weeks after his election to the pope, I just asked him who that person was. I cannot name it, but I made a little check here and there, and I saw that it was … coherent with [the] landscape,” Tosatti told Westen.

“Let’s not forget that Benedict’s papacy has been fought on since the real beginning by all the media, the financial powers, the deep state and the government of the USA, the Clinton administration, the Obama administration, and so on and so forth,” the veteran Vatican reporter continued.

Tosatti then reminded Westen that the idea the U.S. government could be involved in a plot to undermine the Catholic Church is not without precedent, as emails released by Wikileaks in 2016 showed how John Podesta, chairman of Hilary Clinton’s presidential campaign, exchanged ideas with Obama-linked non-profit executive Sandy Newman about how to foment “revolution” in the Church.

“Well, don’t forget that there was the Podesta email … that was clear that the U.S. government and the U.S. intelligence agencies were trying to … make a coup d’etat in the Vatican in a way … I think that all this [information from Laporta] is very coherent … considering now and what happened later,” Tosatti stated.

Tosatti and Westen then discussed the radical differences, particular on the pro-life front, between the pontificates of John Paul II and Benedict XVI when compared to that of Francis.

“We went from John Paul II, who opposed the population controllers, and Benedict, who did the same, to all of a sudden, Francis totally overturned that and all of them started coming to the Vatican,” Westen remarked.

“When you allow a woman to kill his child in the womb, you can allow everything … And so the real point is this … even if Francis says sometimes very strong things about abortion, he backs all the people in the Church who are not so clear about it. You see, he says something, but he acts so differently when he chooses the persons and politics and the actions,” Tosatti replied.

Nearing the end of the interview, Westen and Tosatti also touch upon the potential link between the Vatican’s problems with the international SWIFT banking system in 2013, and if that situation bore any relevance to Benedict’s shocking resignation.

In addition to Benedict’s resignation, Westen and Tosatti also discussed the latter’s professional relationship with Viganò, and why Viganò chose to go into hiding in 2018 after speaking out against sexual predator and now-laicized cardinal Theodore McCarrick.

The two Catholic reporters also talked about the recent accusations levied against Jesuit priest Father Marko Ivan Rupnik, who is alleged to have psychologically and sexually abused religious sisters for years.

During this conversation, Tosatti talks about his own investigation into the matter, and the shocking reality that Rupnik’s excommunication was lifted shortly after it was declared.

Share











