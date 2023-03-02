Washington advances bill to create sanctuary for abortion, transgender drugs and surgeries

The bill orders police officers to violate the Constitution, according to one witness.

OLYMPIA, Washington (LifeSiteNews) — Washington state legislators are moving forward on a bill to ensure that any woman can travel to the state and abort her baby for any reason through all nine months of pregnancy. The legislation also ensures that any individual can come to the state for genital or chemical mutilation.

“Washington law prohibits the interference with a pregnant woman’s right to choose to have an abortion prior to viability or to protect the woman’s life or health,” a report on the bill explains. “Life or health” is a broad exception that can allow for abortions up to the moment of birth.

The legislation forbids any government entity from assisting another state in a criminal investigation related to transgender drugs and surgeries or abortions. The current bill “clarifies that state and local boards and commissions are also prohibited from cooperating with or providing information to individuals, agencies, commissions, boards, or departments of another state for the purpose of enforcing another state’s law or assisting an investigation that is related to another state’s law.”

“We believe in reproductive freedom here in Washington State, and we will use every tool we have to protect people in Washington from the reach of anti-abortion laws in Texas and elsewhere,” Democratic State Rep. Drew Hansen said, according to Fox News. “If other states want to be creative and aggressive in restricting abortion, we will be creative and aggressive in fighting back.”

Leftist Governor Jay Inslee is expected to sign the legislation.

“Two important bills to protect access to abortion care are on a steady track to my desk,” the governor tweeted. “Thanks to our pro-choice legislators, WA is and will remain a pro-choice state.”

Staff summary notes report that law enforcement is opposed to the parts of the bill that would make it illegal for them to comply with judicial warrants.

“Please do not put law enforcement officers in the middle of the abortion fight. When another state issues a judicial warrant, law enforcement honors that under the extradition clause of the United States Constitution,” a note in the legislative analysis reads. One of the witnesses that testified against the bill is James McMahan with the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs.

“In all these cases, that person is brought before a Washington court for a hearing. The bill creates unnecessary burdens and liabilities for officers based on other states’ laws,” the legislative summary notes. “An officer making an arrest will not necessarily know what the warrant is for and could not comply with the bill.”

Some states such as California allow one parent to transport a child across state lines and ignore a judicial order in other state to ensure that kid could have his or her reproductive organs permanently sterilized or get injected with dangerous transgender drugs.

Evidence against unscientific transgender drugs and surgeries continues to grow

The push to make it easier for children and adults to permanently end their reproductive ability comes despite mounting evidence against transgenderism, which is the false belief that someone can change his or her sex. For example, the British National Institute for Health and Care Excellence concluded that research cited to justify chemical interventions on gender-confused kids were not trustworthy but were still used to promote puberty blocking drugs.

“The quality of evidence for these outcomes was assessed as very low certainty using [a] modified [evidence review].”

Objective medical evidence proves that hormones given to gender-confused individuals are dangerous. A new study presented at the American College of Cardiology concluded that that the use of cross-sex hormones among gender-confused individuals leads to “substantially increased risk” of serious cardiac issues, including heart attacks and strokes, as LifeSiteNews recently reported.

LifeSiteNews has published four separate reports on the harms of transgenderism, sourcing material from credible medical experts, social scientists, and “detransitioners.” The latter are gender-confused individuals who began to take drugs and/or underwent surgery to present as the opposite sex but have since stopped and regret their actions.

The entire series with links to sources and further information can be read here.

