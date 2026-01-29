Washington children’s hospital stops ‘gender transitions’ due to Trump funding rules

MultiCare's Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital determined it could not go without the Medicaid and Medicare dollars it would lose by continuing to transition confused minors.

TACOMA, Washington (LifeSiteNews) – Thanks to the Trump administration forcing health providers to choose between the LGBT agenda and continuing to receive tax dollars, MultiCare is the latest medical system to stop conducting gender “transition” procedures on confused minors.

The News Tribune reported that MultiCare’s Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital confirmed the news in a message to patients on Monday, months after it stopped accepting new patients for gender services, citing 75% of current MultiCare patients’ and 62% of Mary Bridge patients’ dependence on Medicaid and Medicare.

“Due to recent escalations at the federal level to eliminate medical interventions to treat gender dysphoria for minors nationwide, as well as investigations and significant penalizations of health care organizations that provide such care, MultiCare Health System has made the difficult choice to close the MultiCare Mary Bridge Children’s Gender Health Clinic,” the statement read. “Over the last year, we have worked to find options that would allow us to continue to care for this important group of patients. Unfortunately, continuing to provide gender-care-related medical treatment to minors puts our organization and our providers at too great a risk for government investigation and enforcement actions, including cutting off Medicare and Medicaid payments to MultiCare’s entire health system.”

“Loss of this funding not only undermines MultiCare’s ability to operate, but more critically, threatens patients’ access to essential care in every region that MultiCare offers care,” it continued. “We have had conversations with local leaders including members of the LGBTQ+ community about our implementation plan and how we, as a community, can support these patients and families. This was an incredibly painful decision, and one that we wish that we did not have to make.”

Per the decision, no new medications will be offered, and future appointments will be canceled, though the hospital promised to “make every effort to provide options” elsewhere, “though the current landscape may make that difficult.”

MultiCare is the latest of many hospitals around the country to suspend or abolish their youth transition practices in capitulation to one of President Donald Trump’s earliest executive actions upon returning to office. The order ends all federal financial support for “transition” procedures on minors, rescinds or amends all of the Biden health bureaucracy’s past endorsements of underage “transitioning,” and calls for a review of the medical literature on the subject, enforcing all existing restrictions on underage “transitioning,” and taking regulatory action to “end” the practice to the greatest extent possible under current law.

A large body of evidence shows that “affirming” gender confusion carries serious harms, especially when done with impressionable children who lack the mental development, emotional maturity, and life experience to consider the long-term ramifications of the decisions being pushed on them, or full knowledge about the long-term effects of life-altering, physically transformative, and often-irreversible surgical and chemical procedures.

Studies find that more than 80% of children experiencing gender dysphoria outgrow it on their own by late adolescence, and that even full “reassignment” surgery often fails to resolve gender-confused individuals’ heightened tendency to engage in self-harm and suicide — and may even exacerbate it, including by reinforcing their confusion and neglecting the actual root causes of their mental strife.

Many oft-ignored detransitioners, individuals who attempted transitioning before regretting it and returning to life as their true sex, attest to the physical and mental harm of reinforcing gender confusion, as well as to the bias and negligence of the medical establishment on the subject, many of whom take an activist approach to their profession and begin cases with a predetermined conclusion that “transitioning” is the best solution.

“Gender-affirming” physicians have also been caught on video admitting to more old-fashioned motives for such procedures, as with a 2022 exposé about Vanderbilt University Medical Center’s Clinic for Transgender Health, where Dr. Shayne Sebold Taylor said outright that “these surgeries make a lot of money.”

