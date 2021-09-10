Washington, DC doctors to lose their medical licenses if they don’t take COVID vaccine

Licensed medical staff are also required to 'complete at least two hours of continuing education on COVID-19 vaccines, including but not limited to COVID-19 vaccine safety, best practices for counseling patients about COVID-19 vaccines, and COVID-19 vaccine efficacy and effectiveness,' before the September 30 deadline.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) – Healthcare employees in Washington, D.C., have been warned that they have until the end of the month to take the experimental COVID jab, or face losing their licenses.

D.C. Health, in conjunction with Mayor Muriel Bowser, announced in August that before September 30, “all health care workers in the District of Columbia must receive at least the first dose of Pfizer or Moderna or one dose of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.”

The mayor’s office noted that the mandate would apply to “[a]ll licensed, certified and registered health professionals; all EMS providers such as paramedics and emergency medical technicians (EMTs); and all unlicensed healthcare workers (i.e. patient care technicians, personal care aides, environmental services staff).”

The D.C. Department of Health updated the guidance on September 7 to warn that licensees who fail to get “fully vaccinated” in time could face disciplinary action against their licenses, “including but not limited to suspension, revocation, or non-renewal of said license.”

In addition to accepting an experimental shot, licensed medical staff are also required to “complete at least two hours of continuing education on COVID-19 vaccines, including but not limited to COVID-19 vaccine safety, best practices for counseling patients about COVID-19 vaccines, and COVID-19 vaccine efficacy and effectiveness,” before the September 30 deadline.

Staff members can choose from seven “courses,” including “Promoting Vaccine Acceptance,” “COVID-19: Vaccine Education and Debunking Myth,” and “COVID-19 Vaccines: Myths, Mysteries, Misinformation, Myopia and Miracles.”

An August 27 order from the D.C. Department of Health states that “[e]mergency action is necessary because the spread of a contagious disease such as COVID-19 … is an imminent threat to the health, safety, and welfare of District residents, visitors, and persons providing healthcare in the District of Columbia.”

DC @MayorBowser to require licensed health care workers and some non-licensed to be vaccinated by September 30 or face losing their license. Only exemptions are religious & medical. No testing option @dcfireems could have huge impact on staffing. @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/eE88U5YqaV — Mark Segraves (@SegravesNBC4) September 7, 2021

Continuing, the order states that “[u]nvaccinated health care workers cannot be permitted to remain a major potential source of the spread of SARS-CoV-2,” presuming that those who have refused the jabs are the cause of infection.

“Lack of vaccination by these health care workers can easily lead to the spread of SARS-CoV-2 among vulnerable patients receiving care from these health care workers and among the pool of health care workers,” D.C. Health added.

Accordingly, Bowser has said that “it is necessary” to “mandate vaccinations against COVID-19” for healthcare workers, granting exemptions based on medical or religious grounds. An individual can apply to the department’s director for an exemption if taking the abortion-tainted vaccine “would violate a sincerely held religious belief,” but the exemption will need to be renewed on an annual basis.

No option to take a COVID-19 test appears to have been granted in place of taking the injections, with failure to comply incurring license suspensions and losses, as well as “a civil fine, and other penalties.”

Neither is the D.C. Department of Health to “employ or contract with any person after October 1, 2021,” who is hasn’t been vaccinated against COVID-19.

LifeSiteNews contacted D.C. Health for comment on the legality of the mandate, especially while the shots are still undergoing clinical trials, but was simply redirected to the rule-making order.

Bowser’s mandate was succeeded Thursday by President Joe Biden’s announcement that all employers with 100 or more employees “ensure their workforces are fully vaccinated or show a negative test at least once a week.”

More than 100 million Americans are set to be affected by the new mandate, which will require private businesses across the country to demand proof of “vaccination” against the virus from their workers, or otherwise make employees who refuse the jab take weekly tests.

Coming into effect within weeks, the rule will bring hefty punishments for those who violate the order, including fines of up to $14,000 for each rule break. “The bottom line,” Biden stated, is that “we’re going to protect vaccinated workers from unvaccinated co-workers. We’re going to reduce the spread of COVID-19 by increasing the share of the workforce that is vaccinated in businesses all across America.”

Federal employees and contractors will face stricter measures, with the option to test out of a “vaccine” requirement being eradicated for such individuals. The heightened measures will apply to over two million government workers and many more private sector employees who contract with the government.

“If you want to work with the federal government and do business with us, get vaccinated. If you want to do business with the federal government, vaccinate your workforce,” the president warned.

Despite both Biden and Bowser’s insistence that unvaccinated citizens “are keeping us from turning the corner” on managing the coronavirus, much evidence contradicts the notion that coronavirus jabs are preventing infection and ill-health from the virus.

COVID-19 infections are increasing in countries where vaccination uptake is the highest. In Israel, where some 85 percent of all adults have taken the jab, at least 55 percent of infections since July have been in vaccinated citizens.

In Chile, too, where 55 percent of the population has been fully jabbed, only 20 percent of infections are reportedly in the unvaccinated, the remaining 80 percent being found in vaccinated people.

Neither is it certain that vaccination significantly reduces the danger of severe symptoms developing if one does contract the novel virus.

— Article continues below Petition — PETITION: No to mandatory vaccination for the coronavirus Show Petition Text 1067751 have signed the petition. Let's get to 1100000 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition People of goodwill can disagree about the safety, efficacy and religious implications of a new vaccine for the coronavirus. But, everyone should agree on this point: No government can force anyone who has reached legal adulthood to be vaccinated for the coronavirus. Equally, no government can vaccinate minors for the coronavirus against the will of their parents or guardians. Please SIGN this urgent petition which urges policymakers at every level of government to reject calls for mandatory coronavirus vaccination. Fear of a disease - which we know very little about, relative to other similar diseases - must not lead to knee-jerk reactions regarding public health, nor can it justify supporting the hidden agenda of governmental as well as non-governmental bodies that have apparent conflicts of interest in plans to restrict personal freedoms. The so-called "public health experts" have gotten it wrong many times during the current crisis. We should not, therefore, allow their opinions to rush decision-makers into policies regarding vaccination. And, while some people, like Bill Gates, may have a lot of money, his opinion and that of his NGO (the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation) - namely, that life will not return to normal till people are widely vaccinated - should not be permitted to influence policy decisions on a coronavirus vaccination program. Finally, we must also not allow the rush by pharmaceutical companies to produce a new coronavirus vaccine to, itself, become an imperative for vaccination. Unwitting citizens must not be used as guinea pigs for New World Order ideologues, or Big Pharma, in pursuit of a vaccine (and, profits) which may not even protect against future mutated strains of the coronavirus. And it goes without saying that the production of vaccines using aborted babies for cell replication is a total non-starter, as the technique is gravely immoral. However, if after sufficient study of the issue, a person who has reached the age of majority wishes to be vaccinated with a morally produced vaccine, along with his children, that is his business. But we cannot and will not permit the government to make that decision for us. Thank you for SIGNING and SHARING this petition, urging policymakers at all levels of government to reject mandatory coronavirus vaccination. FOR MORE INFORMATION: Bill Gates: Life won’t go back to ‘normal’ until population 'widely vaccinated' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/bill-gates-life-wont-go-back-to-normal-until-population-widely-vaccinated COVID-19 scare leads to more digital surveillance, talk of mandatory vaccine 'tattoos' for kids' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/covid-19-scare-leads-to-more-digital-surveillance-talk-of-mandatory-vaccine-tattoos-for-kids Trudeau says no return to ‘normal’ without vaccine: 'Could take 12 to 18 months' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/trudeau-says-no-return-to-normal-without-vaccine-could-take-12-to-18-months Trudeau mulls making coronavirus vaccine mandatory for Canadians - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/trudeau-mulls-making-coronavirus-vaccine-mandatory-for-canadians US bishop vows to ‘refuse’ COVID-19 vaccine if made from ‘aborted fetal tissue' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/us-bishop-vows-to-refuse-covid-19-vaccine-if-made-from-aborted-fetal-tissue ** While LifeSite opposes immorally-produced vaccines using aborted fetal cell lines, we do not have a position on any particular coronavirus vaccines produced without such moral problems. We realize many have general concerns about vaccines, but also recognize that millions of lives have been saved due to vaccines. *** Photo Credit: Shutterstock.com Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

Faced with plummeting efficacy rates, with Pfizer’s jab having dropped from an estimated 95 percent to now a 39 percent effectiveness at combatting infection, global authorities are beginning to roll out so-called booster shots, to top up the effectiveness of the jabs.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced earlier this month that they were “likely to approve a COVID-19 booster shot for vaccinated adults starting at least six months after the previous dose,” owing to the reduced efficacy observed in the jabs.

However, even boosters have been shown to be ineffective, with Dr. Peter McCullough, internist and cardiologist and a professor of medicine at Texas A&M University Health Sciences Center, explaining in a September 6 interview that Israeli data demonstrates breakthrough infections in those who have received booster shots within the first few weeks of them being administered.

LifeSiteNews has produced an extensive COVID-19 vaccines resources page. View it here.

Share











