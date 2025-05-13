Washington DC opens its first pro-LGBT home for seniors

Democratic mayor Muriel Bowser was joined by two members of the D.C. Council to celebrate the opening of an 'LGBT' seniors home.

(LifeSiteNews) — In yet another example of moral degradation, the left-wing mayor of Washington D.C. participated in a ribbon cutting ceremony at a home for “LGBT” seniors this past week.

Mary’s House for Older Adults was opened on Thursday, May 8. Democratic mayor Muriel Bowser was joined by two members of the D.C. Council and other city officials to mark the occasion.

Pro-LGBT media outlet Blade reports that close to 100 people were present in total, including Japer Bowles, who runs the Bowser’s LGBTQ Affairs office, and Council members Robert White and Wendell Felder.

Mary’s House is the D.C. area’s first LGBT residence for seniors. It will provide lodging for 15 persons in its single-occupancy rooms and its 5,000 square feet reserved for communal living.

Income limitations apply to residents, who will not pay more than $886 in rent each month.

Bowser heralded the development, which is located in the Fort Dupont neighborhood, and posted a video stream of the event on her X account.

LIVE: Mayor Bowser Celebrates Opening of DC’s First LGBTQ+ Affirming Senior Housing Community https://t.co/dKn2tmuhhh — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) May 8, 2025

Mary’s House was founded by Dr. Imani Woody. On the group’s website, Woody is described as being an “advocate of women, people of color and LGBTQ people for more than 25 years. Her pioneering work has lead to greater advocacy, visibility, and model housing programs for older LGBTQ people across the globe.”

The website clarifies that she obtained $1.2 million in funding from the District of Columbia to build the property.

While specific numbers for living places for LGBT seniors is not entirely clear, Map of Care has stated that roughly 1,500 such complexes exist across the U.S.

