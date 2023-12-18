Washington Democrats propose law to jail citizens who use gas-powered lawn tools

The proposed law, in an effort to fight 'climate change,' could punish offenders in the state of Washington with up to 364 days of jail time or a fine of up to $10,000.

Tell your MP and Senators to drop the carbon tax Send a message TODAY

This article was originally published by the WND News Center.

(WND News Center) — Democrats have launched a proposal in the state of Washington to put in jail those who use gasoline-powered lawn mowers.

Slay News reports the plan from state Reps. Amy Walen and Liz Berry specifies jail for those “law-abiding citizens” if they are caught using gas-powered gardening tools.

They say that will help in their fight against “climate change,” a political agenda that a coalition of some 1,600 scientists has described as not being any emergency.

The lawmakers’ plan, House Bill 1868, demands no more emissions “from outdoor power equipment.”

Those tools actually emit “a host of air pollutants,” the lawmakers have claimed. And those pollutants are hurting “public health.”

They say Joe Biden’s Environmental Protection Agency blames those lawn machines for 5 percent of the nation’s air pollution, and the federal agency says 17 million gallons of gasoline are “spilled” each year while refueling them.

“Nationally, the Department of Transportation data shows that one hour of running a gas lawnmower can contribute as much smog-forming pollution as driving a passenger car 300 miles,” they charge. “One hour of running a gas leaf blower can contribute as much smog-forming pollution as driving a passenger car 1,100 miles.”

Besides, they say, the noise also is a nuisance.

They have decided to tell consumers they are “ready” to transition to electric machines whether they are or not.

Targeted, with only a few exceptions, are “lawnmowers, strimmers, hedge trimmers, chainsaws, leaf blowers, augers, wood chippers, pressure washers, snowblowers, and many other tools.”

The offense would be considered by the courts to be a gross misdemeanor carrying the possibility of jail time up to 364 days, or a fine of up to $10,000.

Or both.

ZeroHedge commented on the plan, and it was not to praise the idea.

The report noted Jason Rantz of MyNorthwest concluded the Democrats actually are targeting minorities with their plan.

The report said, “Though Democrats argue their legislation should be viewed through an equity lens, this ban has a disproportionate impact on Latino and black business owners. Nationwide data stated 22.8% of landscaping companies are owned by Hispanics and 14.7% are owned by blacks.”

The report explained, “The cost to transition to zero-emission alternatives is burdensome, too, even with financial assistance provided in the bill. For some businesses, it could still be prohibitively expensive. This financial burden could disproportionately affect minority-owned businesses, potentially leading to a reduction in diversity within the industry, if Democrat talking points are to be believed.”

Further, the plan is “anti-business,” as small businesses would struggle with the demands.

“It’s also worth considering the current limitations of electric landscaping equipment, such as battery life and power, which can’t meet the demands of larger or more intensive landscaping projects. Even with tax credits, will they last long enough to cover the constant need to upgrade to better and more efficient technology?”

Reprinted with permission from the WND News Center.

Tell your MP and Senators to drop the carbon tax Send a message TODAY

Share











