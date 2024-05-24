Washington doctor fined $5k, forced to undergo re-education after prescribing ivermectin for COVID

The Washington Medical Commission is requiring Dr. Wei-Hsung Lin to pay a fine, take medical education classes on approved COVID-19 treatment, and undergo annual 'compliance' reviews because he prescribed ivermectin off-label to five COVID patients.

WASHINGTON (LifeSiteNews) – The Washington Medical Commission issued a $5,000 fine against a doctor in the Evergreen State for prescribing ivermectin to patients with COVID-19 and ordered Dr. Wei-Hsung Lin to undergo reeducation classes pertaining to COVID treatment.

The Epoch Times reported that Lin prescribed the drug to five COVID patients while not discussing with them that its use for COVID was off-label or risks and alternatives, or COVID vaccines, according to medical commission findings to which he stipulated.

One of the patients, a 71-year-old woman, attested ivermectin did not improve her condition, though she ultimately recovered. A 69-year-old man said he and his wife ultimately opted not to take it after seeing negative information about it online.

Lin’s “unprofessional” actions fell “below standard of care,” according to the commission, which forbade him from prescribing ivermectin in future COVID cases, ordered him to review official federal COVID guidelines and take medical education classes on approved COVID treatment, after which he will have to submit two 1,000-word papers on what he “learned” from them. The state also plans to subject him to annual “compliance” reviews.

These “extremely onerous” conditions “enormously increase the burden of practice and probably drive most physicians out of practice altogether,” Dr. Jane Orient, executive director of the Association of American Physicians & Surgeons, told Epoch. She advised doctors to, if possible, avoid practicing in Washington state entirely, where several doctors have previously lost appeals in similar cases.

“Dr. Lin was willing to fight this all the way, but when we looked the risk-reward matrix we felt — and he felt — it was in his best interest to go ahead and settle,” said attorney Pete Serrano of the Silent Majority Foundation, which represented Lin. “He was ready to kind of close the chapter and move on with his life.” By settling, he negotiated his punishment down from a $25,000 fine and other more burdensome circumstances.

For years, the public health establishment has publicly urged Americans not to take ivermectin for COVID, emphasizing the drug’s less common use to treat horses to frame its decades of far more common human use as a bizarre and dangerous practice. In fact, ivermectin has long been approved by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) for a variety of human ailments and is included in the World Health Organization’s (WHO’S) Model List of Essential Medicines. Like many medications, it has both human and animal applications, but human dosages for human ailments were not controversial until ivermectin started gaining notice in the context of COVID.

While experts continue to debate the COVID applications of ivermectin and the similarly maligned hydroxychloroquine (which is also FDA– and WHO-approved), promising studies as well as anecdotal reports of positive results have generated significant interest in them, as has the fact that they have been used and studied far longer than the COVID vaccines, which were developed and released in record time by the Trump administration’s Operation Warp Speed initiative, meaning that their safety profiles are far better understood than that of the relatively new vaccines many believe have been rushed and politicized.

Despite the wealth of existing knowledge about the drugs as opposed to the evolving nature of COVID knowledge, families across the country have had to go to court to force hospitals to let them try the medications for their loved ones, while doctors have seen their medical licenses threatened for prescribing it, prompting states such as Missouri and Oklahoma to take action to protect medical freedom for those who wish to try and prescribe them.

