Washington governor signs law allowing trans surgeries, drugs for children without parents’ consent

Runaway children would be allowed to live with strangers and undergo 'gender transitions' without parental notification under the new law.

OLYMPIA, Washington (LifeSiteNews) — The governor of Washington state signed a bill on Tuesday to allow minors to undergo so-called “sex changes” while under the shelter of strangers without parental consent.

In his most recent effort to promote abortion and child mutilation, Democrat Gov. Jay Inslee enacted a law that enables minors who have run away from their parents to pursue transgender drugs and surgeries with the oversight of individuals and programs who are housing them. Although those housing children would be required to report such cases to state departments, notification of and permission from a child’s parents are not required if the child is a seeking a “gender transition.”

Undermining parental rights

SB 5599 maintains the current state law that insists licensed programs and organizations such as youth shelters must “contact the youth’s parent within seventy-two hours, but preferably within twenty-four hours, following the time that the youth is admitted to the shelter or other licensed organization’s program.” However, such notifications may be bypassed “if there are compelling reasons not to notify the parent,” in which case a state’s Department of Children, Youth and Families must be informed of the situation. The same guidelines apply to unlicensed programs such as individuals or homeless and youth shelters.

“Compelling reasons” are defined as, “but are not limited to,” “circumstances that indicate that notifying the parent or legal guardian will subject the minor to abuse or neglect” or “when a minor is seeking or receiving protected health care services [sic].”

These so-called “health care services” include puberty blockers, cross sex hormones, and surgeries in the name of “gender transition,” as well as abortions. State law allows minors to access mutilating surgical and hormonal intervention for gender confusion. Abortion is also legal up to viability (between 24-28 weeks gestation) and is allowed to be committed by non-physicians. State law permits minors to kill their unborn babies without parental consent.

State and law enforcement agencies that know of children who are not under the care of their biological parents or legal guardians may choose to contact and attempt to “resolve the conflict” and unite the family again but are not required to do so.

State law enforcement must also be notified by individuals and shelters who are housing a child away from his or her legal home without permission if the child is announced as missing.

Protecting child mutilation

In defense of the law, the bill language states “that barriers to accessing shelter can place a chilling effect on exiting unsheltered homelessness and therefore create additional risk and dangers for youth.”

Citing data from radical, pro-LGBT pressure group the Trevor Project that gender-confused kids have higher rates of suicide attempts—and arguing that the cause of this is limited access to mutilating interventions—the legislature further argues that “youth seeking certain medical services [sic] are especially at risk and vulnerable.”

“Therefore, the legislature intends to remove barriers to accessing temporary, licensed shelter accommodations for youth seeking certain protected health care services [sic].”

Data has shown that gender confused youth do experience higher rates of depression and suicidality, but not specifically due to lack of access to mutilating drugs and surgeries. In some cases, teenagers have committed suicide after receiving cross-sex hormones. Other children subjected to transgender mutilation remain in a state of mental illness instead of having moved out of such distress claimed to be caused by being “born in the wrong body.”

Puberty blockers and hormones can sterilize children and lead to serious side effects, such as cardiovascular disease and reduced bone density, and transgender surgeries include procedures to remove sexual organs, as LifeSiteNews has reported.

READ: Republican states are cracking down on America’s horrific transgender mutilation crisis

State departments alerted to a runaway child seeking mutilating transgender interventions are required to “make a good faith attempt to notify the parent” and “offer services designed to resolve the conflict and accomplish a reunification of the family.” Specific steps to do this are not defined in the bill language. On the other hand, when the Department of Children, Youth and Families is notified of a runaway child seeking mutilating medical intervention, “it shall offer to make referrals on behalf of the minor for appropriate behavioral health services.”

“Host home program[s]” are required to “report to the department the youth’s participation…at least once every month when the youth remains in the host home longer than one month” as well as “provide case management outside of the host home and away from any individuals residing in the home at least once per month.”

The signing of SB 5599 comes after Inslee and Democrat Gov. Tim Walz of Minnesota signed two bills for their respective states which designate their states as “havens” for abortion and “gender transitions.” Under the laws, state law enforcement and judicial systems are prohibited from cooperating with out-of-state investigations related to violations of other states’ laws on abortion and child mutilation.

Last year, another law signed by Gov. Inslee went into effect, requiring insurance to cover “gender transition” surgeries for kids as young as 13 and without parental consent.

