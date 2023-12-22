Washington Post appears to disagree with Colorado’s decision to keep Trump off ballot

'Not only has Mr. Trump not been convicted of insurrection either by a jury of his peers or from the bench by a judge; he hasn’t even been charged with it,' The Washington Post editorial board said.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) — The editorial board of the left-wing Washington Post struck an unusually conservative tone this week, suggesting that the U.S. Supreme Court may want to reverse the Colorado high court’s Tuesday decision to disqualify former U.S. President Donald Trump from the state primary due to his alleged involvement in an “insurrection.” Trump’s campaign has vowed to appeal the ruling to the U.S. Supreme Court.

As LifeSiteNews previously reported, the Colorado Supreme Court ruled in a 4-3 decision Tuesday that Trump is ineligible to run for president in 2024 due to his alleged connection to an “insurrection” on January 6, 2021 and that his name should therefore not appear on state ballots in the primaries.

READ: Colorado Supreme Court declares Trump ineligible for presidency, state’s primary

In the ruling, the Colorado justices said that a “majority of the court holds that President Trump is disqualified from holding the office of President under Section Three of the Fourteenth Amendment of the United States Constitution.”

Adopted in 1868, the 14th amendment bars from higher office anyone who swore an oath “to support the Constitution of the United States” and later “engaged in insurrection or rebellion … or given aid or comfort to the enemies” of the nation. Democrats have argued that the riot at the U.S. Capitol on January 6 was an “insurrection” that attempted to stop the peaceful transfer of power and that Trump was responsible for provoking it.

However, “no federal court has convicted Trump of engaging in ‘insurrection or rebellion,’” and “the Senate acquitted Trump of that charge in his second impeachment,” Heritage Foundation election law expert Hans von Spakovsky succinctly noted shortly after the Colorado disqualification decision.

On Thursday, The Washington Post editorial board appeared to agree with Spakovsky, noting that, “[n]ot only has Mr. Trump not been convicted of insurrection either by a jury of his peers or from the bench by a judge; he hasn’t even been charged with it.”

The board added that the Biden DOJ, while pursuing other charges, hasn’t argued that Trump was responsible for “violating the federal law against insurrection.” They also pointed out that the issue concerning Trump’s alleged “insurrection” involvement is “unclear’ at best, and that, “[i]n the absence of clarity, a body of unelected officials should be reluctant to prevent the country’s citizens from choosing an elected official to lead them.”

“The Supreme Court, hopefully, understands that,” The Washington Post editorial board wrote.

Other recent Washington Post columns openly call for the Supreme Court to “toss” the Colorado ruling and even blast the decision as “dumb.”

As LifeSiteNews previously reported, Trump’s campaign immediately responded to the Colorado Court’s ruling by slamming it as a “flawed decision” and promising to “swiftly file an appeal to the United States Supreme Court” along with “a concurrent request for a stay of this deeply undemocratic decision.”

Weighing in on the ruling, Republican presidential contender Ron DeSantis said the Supreme Court “should reverse” it and argued that “The Left invokes ‘democracy’ to justify its use of power, even if it means abusing judicial power to remove a candidate from the ballot based on spurious legal grounds.”

And pushback to the Colorado decision hasn’t been limited to Trump and DeSantis.

The Republican Party of Colorado promised Tuesday night to cancel its primary in the state if Trump’s name doesn’t appear on the ballot after Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy vowed to drop out of the Colorado primary if Trump is disqualified.

GOP hopeful Nikki Haley also said she didn’t want “judges making these decisions” and that she wanted to “beat” Trump “fair and square.”

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a former Democrat who is now running for the presidency in 2024 as an independent, said,“Every American should be troubled by the Colorado Supreme Court’s decision to remove President Trump from the ballot.”

“When any candidate is deprived of his right to run, the American people are deprived of their right to choose,” Kennedy said.

In the meantime, the major decision has created a judicial precedent for other states opposed to Trump facing off against current U.S. President Joe Biden, who continues to endure struggling poll numbers.

California’s lieutenant governor has already called on the secretary of state to consider following Colorado’s lead and disqualifying Trump from the Golden State’s primary ballot.

RELATED: California could be next state to disqualify Trump from ballot after Colorado ruling

It remains to be seen whether other states will follow California after the Colorado ruling, which Politico suggested “threatens profound disruption in 2024.”

Share











