Washington Post: Black, Hispanic support for Trump due to ‘multiracial whiteness’

January 19, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – In an op-ed for the Washington Post, associate professor of social and cultural analysis at New York University, Christina Beltrán, writes that Hispanic and black Trump voters support “the politics of aggression, exclusion and domination” in a “phenomenon” she calls “multiracial whiteness.”

Beltrán, who describes herself as “Latinx,” which is touted as the gender-neutral term for being of Latin American origin, opens her opinion piece by claiming that Trump voters are “anti-immigration, anti-civil rights.” According to the author, this has “made it easy to classify the president’s loyalists as a homogenous mob of white nationalists.”

However, she is then forced to admit that there is no such homogeneity in Trump’s support. Speaking of the vast number of people who turned up in the nation’s capital for the “Stop the Steal” rally on January 6, Beltrán notes that amid “the many White faces are a few that are clearly Latino or African American.”

“Such diversity”, she says, corresponds to Trump’s increased share of the Latino vote from the 2016 presidential campaign, “notwithstanding years of incendiary rhetoric targeting Mexicans and other Latino communities.” Beltrán admits her concern that “a quarter to a third of Latino voters voted to reelect Trump.”

In addition to the “unsettling exit-poll data,” Beltrán observes that “many Black and brown voters have family and friends who fervently backed the MAGA policy agenda.” Examples of such people include “Ali Alexander, a Trump supporter who identifies as Black and Arab” and is “[o]ne of the organizers of the ‘Stop the Steal’ movement.” She also makes mention of Enrique Tarrio, whom she describes as “chairman of the neo-fascist Proud Boys,” and as “a Latino raised in Miami’s Little Havana who identifies as Afro-Cuban.”

Given Beltrán’s incredulity that black and Latino voters could ever support Trump’s “white supremacist” agenda, she seeks to rationalize the uptick in ethnic minority support for the president in another way, asking, “[W]hat are we to make of unmistakably White mob violence that also includes non-White participants?”

The answer is “multiracial whiteness.” Explaining the “phenomenon,” Beltrán says “multiracial whiteness is an ideology invested in the unequal distribution of land, wealth, power and privilege — a form of hierarchy in which the standing of one section of the population is premised on the debasement of others.”

This ideology, she writes, is “[r]ooted in America’s ugly history of white supremacy, indigenous dispossession and anti-blackness.” But rather than simply call such an ideology racist or classist, Beltrán calls it “whiteness,” equating the racial condition of being white with the evil of racism.

According to Beltrán, “whiteness” is “a political color and not simply a racial identity.” This, she explains, makes white “a discriminatory worldview in which feelings of freedom and belonging are produced through the persecution and dehumanization of others.”

“Multiracial whiteness offers citizens of every background the freedom to call Muslims terrorists, demand that undocumented immigrants be rounded up and deported, deride BLM as a movement of thugs and criminals, and accuse Democrats of being blood-drinking pedophiles,” Beltrán continues.

She encourages readers to think “in terms of multiracial whiteness” as a way to understand the true political divide of our day: “[T]hose who are drawn to and remain invested in a politics of whiteness and those who seek something better.”

But with Trump’s presidency drawing to a close, Beltrán sees an opportunity to make black people black again, and stop them from trying to be self-hating white people: “In the post-Trump era, the challenge will be to prevail over the extremism of Trump’s White majority while trying to prevent the politics of whiteness from becoming an increasingly multiracial affair.”

Beltrán’s has received backlash for her op-ed among many observers.

Conservative podcast host Matt Walsh of The Daily Wire sees the term as an embarrassing sort of oxymoron: “[M]ultiracial whiteness, which is, I imagine, quite similar to beautiful ugliness, hot coldness, wealthy poverty; similar in the sense that these are all non-sequiturs.”

Ben Domenech tweeted an acid response to the article, accusing Beltrán of “struggling with the fact that some of the people who disagree with you are brown.”

Comedian Andrew Doyle weighed in through his parody Twitter personality, Titania McGrath, satirizing Beltrán’s work in his typical, “privileged victimhood” style:

Beltrán’s op-ed on whiteness being a “political color” may have inadvertently given context to Joe Biden’s gaffe of May last year. In an interview with “Charlamagne Tha God” on “The Breakfast Club,” Biden declared that “if you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black.”