Washington state drops ‘gotcha’ question on COVID objectors

The questions try to equate abortion-linked vaccine shots with 'medicine.'

This story was originally published by the WND News Center.

(WND News Center) – Officials in Washington State want so much to have everyone take the COVID-19 vaccine that they’re willing to drop a “gotcha” question on those who apply for a religious exemption to various mandates.

The report comes from the Liberty Daily and explains how state officials are equating ANY medication with the controversial COVID vaccines, which evidence shows all involve aborted baby cell lines in their testing processes.

Some of them even involve those cell lines in the production, and that’s a key trigger for many who raise religious objections to such vaccines.

The report explains Gov. Jay Inslee “pretends to care about the religious beliefs of his constituents who may object to the drug, but only as far as he’s required by law.”

— Article continues below Petition — PETITION: No to mandatory vaccination for the coronavirus Show Petition Text 1061689 have signed the petition. Let's get to 1100000 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition People of goodwill can disagree about the safety, efficacy and religious implications of a new vaccine for the coronavirus. But, everyone should agree on this point: No government can force anyone who has reached legal adulthood to be vaccinated for the coronavirus. Equally, no government can vaccinate minors for the coronavirus against the will of their parents or guardians. Please SIGN this urgent petition which urges policymakers at every level of government to reject calls for mandatory coronavirus vaccination. Fear of a disease - which we know very little about, relative to other similar diseases - must not lead to knee-jerk reactions regarding public health, nor can it justify supporting the hidden agenda of governmental as well as non-governmental bodies that have apparent conflicts of interest in plans to restrict personal freedoms. The so-called "public health experts" have gotten it wrong many times during the current crisis. We should not, therefore, allow their opinions to rush decision-makers into policies regarding vaccination. And, while some people, like Bill Gates, may have a lot of money, his opinion and that of his NGO (the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation) - namely, that life will not return to normal till people are widely vaccinated - should not be permitted to influence policy decisions on a coronavirus vaccination program. Finally, we must also not allow the rush by pharmaceutical companies to produce a new coronavirus vaccine to, itself, become an imperative for vaccination. Unwitting citizens must not be used as guinea pigs for New World Order ideologues, or Big Pharma, in pursuit of a vaccine (and, profits) which may not even protect against future mutated strains of the coronavirus. And it goes without saying that the production of vaccines using aborted babies for cell replication is a total non-starter, as the technique is gravely immoral. However, if after sufficient study of the issue, a person who has reached the age of majority wishes to be vaccinated with a morally produced vaccine, along with his children, that is his business. But we cannot and will not permit the government to make that decision for us. Thank you for SIGNING and SHARING this petition, urging policymakers at all levels of government to reject mandatory coronavirus vaccination. FOR MORE INFORMATION: Bill Gates: Life won’t go back to ‘normal’ until population 'widely vaccinated' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/bill-gates-life-wont-go-back-to-normal-until-population-widely-vaccinated COVID-19 scare leads to more digital surveillance, talk of mandatory vaccine 'tattoos' for kids' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/covid-19-scare-leads-to-more-digital-surveillance-talk-of-mandatory-vaccine-tattoos-for-kids Trudeau says no return to ‘normal’ without vaccine: 'Could take 12 to 18 months' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/trudeau-says-no-return-to-normal-without-vaccine-could-take-12-to-18-months Trudeau mulls making coronavirus vaccine mandatory for Canadians - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/trudeau-mulls-making-coronavirus-vaccine-mandatory-for-canadians US bishop vows to ‘refuse’ COVID-19 vaccine if made from ‘aborted fetal tissue' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/us-bishop-vows-to-refuse-covid-19-vaccine-if-made-from-aborted-fetal-tissue ** While LifeSite opposes immorally-produced vaccines using aborted fetal cell lines, we do not have a position on any particular coronavirus vaccines produced without such moral problems. We realize many have general concerns about vaccines, but also recognize that millions of lives have been saved due to vaccines. *** Photo Credit: Shutterstock.com Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

According to the report, the state’s “guidance” for public school faculty and staff members who seek a religious exemption to the vaccine mandates includes several questions.

The first, “You assert that you have a sincerely held religious belief or religious conviction that prevents you from receiving the COVID-19 vaccine … Yes or no?”

And the “gotcha?”

“You affirm/agree that you have never received a vaccine or medicine from a health care provider as an adult. Yes or no?”

KOMO News explained Inslee claimed, “The purpose of this question is to understand whether there was a history of declining medical treatment or vaccination based on an applicant’s religious belief.”

Inslee said, “If they answer no, the HR professionals would engage in follow up questions to better understand the person’s history, such as demonstrating changes they have made as an adult based on those beliefs.”

The danger would be twofold, the report suggested, in that it equates any “medicine” obtained from a “health care provider” with the abortion-linked COVID vaccines.

Further, it would open the door for a government official to express his or her opinion on a religious belief.

Explained Liberty Daily, “This question will act as a hindrance for some. Those who have received past vaccines such as their flu shots will have the moral dilemma of whether they should lie in order to get their exemption. If they don’t, will that disqualify them? Probably not, but they will be put through indoctrination with their ‘HR professionals’ who will try to convince them to take the jab.

“It’s ugly politics. Nothing more. Jay Inslee and his fellow vaccine-pushers want no excuses for why people aren’t getting vaxxed. They want as many jabs in as many arms as possible, moral values and medical science be damned.”

KOMO reported there was a reaction from state Sen. Doug Ericksen, R-Linden.

“I think what you’re seeing here is a system that the governor has intentionally put out to make it as difficult as possible for someone to qualify under this exemption that he’s put out there,” he said.

“So, it’s pretty disingenuous to say you’re going to have a religious exemption and then place so many caveats and so many rules and restrictions on it that it makes it almost impossible for somebody to use honestly.”

Other employees are given a different option. They are ordered to “describe” their religious belief and then answer if they object to “all medical treatment, all vaccinations or only the COVID-19 vaccination.”

State Supt. of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal was demanding: “Obviously employees to have a sincerely held religious belief have to document that and they have to describe it, they essentially have to attest to that as well.”

Reykdal said a lot will admit they’re required to take the vaccine and line up.

LifeSiteNews has produced an extensive COVID-19 vaccines resources page. View it here.

Share











