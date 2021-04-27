WATCH: 10,000 march in UK for freedom from COVID lockdowns, vaccine passports, medical tyranny

LifeSiteNews has been permanently banned on YouTube. Click HERE to sign up to receive emails when we add to our video library.

LONDON, April 27, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — Thousands of people descended on downtown London to demand freedom from the U.K. government’s extreme COVID-19 restrictions.

Masked police officers looked on as the maskless “United for Freedom” marchers wound their way through the city on Saturday.

Chanting “Freedom!” along a route that took them past Buckingham Palace to Hyde Park, the estimated 10,000 marchers carried signs saying “Freedom, from tyranny,” “No to vax passports,” and “Resist the new normal.”

An estimated 10,000 people march through the streets of London. SOURCE: Screenshot

Other signs read, “Freedom over fear; fight for your rights,” “Medical Freedom,” and “No amount of manipulation is a match for a mother’s intuition.”

One man wore a shirt bearing the message, “Choose life, not fear.”

The beautiful six-minute video, titled “Humanity on its feet,” was produced by Oracle Films, “professional filmmakers that have joined the fight for open debate and freedom of information in the face of global government encroachment and big-tech censorship.”