WATCH: 15-story statue of Our Lady of Fatima unveiled in Brazil, taller than Statue of Liberty

Brazil is now home to the largest statue of Our Lady of Fatima in the world, which, at 177 feet, is significantly taller than the Christ the Redeemer statue.

CRATO, Brazil (LifeSiteNews) — The largest statue of Our Lady of Fatima in the world was unveiled on November 13 in Crato, Ceará state, Brazil, before an estimated 39,000 pilgrims from multiple Brazilian regions.

Standing at a height of 177 feet (as tall as a 15-story building), the statue would tower over the Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio de Janeiro (98 feet), and even New York’s Statue of Liberty (151 feet).

Erected in at the center of an extensive plain, the statue provides witness to the deep devotion of the city’s inhabitants, with Cato being recognized as having the highest proportion of Catholics of any city in Brazil.

The sculpture was formed in several parts by a team of more than thirty people over seventeen months and then assembled after being transported to Crato. A joint venture of the Diocese of Crato, the local municipality of Crato, and the State Government of Ceará, a new sanctuary was also built around the statue including a replica of the Chapel of the Apparitions in Fatima, Portugal, and other structures to host pastoral and other services for pilgrims.

In his comments during the inauguration ceremony, Bishop Magnus Henrique Lopes of the Diocese of Crato emphasized the image as a renewed call for peace around the world. “Our Lady of Fatima asks for conversion and asks us to pray for world peace and above all for the peace of our hearts, for when we pray for inner peace, world peace happens.”

Several political officials attended the inauguration, including the current Minister of Education and former governor of Ceará Camilo Santana who affirmed “the world needs tolerance, fraternity and affection. May Our Lady of Fatima nourish the hearts and minds of each of us. We, who are rulers, who make decisions, may we always make decisions with wisdom, with justice, and always looking out for the people who need it most, in Ceará and in this country.”

The solemn celebration was enhanced by the second visit of the original pilgrim image of Our Lady of Fatima from Portugal, which toured the region 72 years ago on November 13, 1953. This original event resulted in reports of spiritual favors granted through the Blessed Virgin Mary’s intercession as the statue passed through the city’s streets.

According to the Diocese of Crato, this visit left a significant impact upon the hearts of the local people, inspiring a new airport to be named after the Virgin along with many daycare centers, schools, streets and even an entire neighborhood being named after Our Lady of Fatima.

In preparation for last week’s inauguration celebration of the new monument, the pilgrim statue visited local parishes, hospitals, social institutions, and prisons in order to encourage hope, spiritual comfort, and devotion.

Chief sculptor of the monument 38-year-old Ranilson Viana called his significant efforts in this extended project “a form of prayer in motion.” Commenting on this event, he reflected, “Through my sculptures, I can bring connection and the creation of our Creator. I don’t even have tears left to cry; it is very gratifying to be here at this very special moment for Ceará, for Brazil, and for the world.”

