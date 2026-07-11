Watch: 1980s TV ad a reminder of what woke ideology stole from us

‘Few things will radicalize you more than seeing what the world looked like 30 years ago,’ wrote Kevin Sorbo in response to the vintage Gillette ad.

(LifeSiteNews) — A decades old Gillette TV commercial, recently resurfaced on social media, beautifully celebrates masculinity in stark contrast to the ugly woke anti-male messaging in which the company has engaged in more recent years.

In less than 48 hours, multiple posts of the disposable razor commercial have racked up more than 4 million views. The number is still climbing.

The ad, which used the company’s famous tag line “Gillette, the best a man can get,” features a montage of images of a man spectacularly succeeding in life: at his job, in sports, and in winning the hand of a beautiful bride.

It also shows fathers sharing precious moments with their sons, both young and old, and celebrates the importance of male relationships and achievement.

And it did all that in just 58 seconds!

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And yet everything portrayed in the ad would later be decried as “toxic masculinity” and “paternity” which must be torn down.

“Few things will radicalize you more than seeing what the world looked like 30 years ago,” wrote Kevin Sorbo, a conservative Hollywood actor.

Few things will radicalize you more than seeing what the world looked like 30 years ago. pic.twitter.com/hM6yTOmpdM — Kevin Sorbo (@ksorbs) July 10, 2026

“My gosh. Watch this Gillette commercial,” urged Wall Street Mav. “How far we have fallen.”

“Back in the 1980s, Gillette celebrated men with confident, aspirational ads like ‘The Best a Man Can Get’ – showing achievement, strength, and family,” wrote another X user.

“Straight White men were once routinely portrayed as heroes and leaders in our media and advertising,” he continued. “Now, when they appear at all, they’re often cast as bumbling idiots who need rescuing by wiser women or ‘cooler’ men of colour.”

Back in the 1980s, @Gillette celebrated men with confident, aspirational ads like ‘The Best a Man Can Get’ – showing achievement, strength, and family. Straight White men were once routinely portrayed as heroes and leaders in our media and advertising. Now, when they appear… pic.twitter.com/TtsamxSsvk — Diginomad (@DiginomadUK) July 11, 2026

By the late 2010s, Gillette was no longer celebrating males. Instead it did an about-face and began deconstructing its former advertising as promoting “toxic masculinity.”

Its marketing team turned woke, choosing to use a trans activist and a morbidly obese female model to sell its products.

RELATED: Gillette ad pushes trans agenda with girl who thinks she’s male shaving her face

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