WATCH: 2020 election video urges patriots to vote to ‘Keep America Free’

UNITED STATES, October 26, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – “Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction.” It is these words of President Ronald Reagan that open a new video, urging Americans to take note of the revolution taking place in society and to earnestly defend freedom.

The video draws on Reagan’s 1961 speech to the Phoenix Chamber of Commerce: “But freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction. We didn’t pass it on to our children in the bloodstream.The only way they can inherit the freedom we have known is if we fight for it, protect it, defend it and then hand it to them with the well thought lessons of how they in their lifetime must do the same.”



Reagan continues: “And if you and I don’t do this, then you and I may well spend our sunset years telling our children, and our children’s children, what it once was like in America when men were free.”

The video presents the shocking footage of the civil unrest which has swept through America and the world at large, beginning with the attack on the police forces, the liberal notion of “reimagining policing” and the call to defund the police. The so-called Black Lives Matter (BLM) riots resulted in over 700 police officers injured by June alone, and has resulted in calls for the police force to be abolished in Minneapolis, opening the door to communist rule.

The footage also shows the grave danger of the BLM rioters, who are seeking to erase history, by tearing down statues of those who do not fit their revolutionary agenda, and even targeting religious statues. Speaker of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, is seen condoning the rioters with the words, “people will do what they do.”

It is not just these issues which the video covers, for it also warns about the liberal agenda to undermine 2nd Amendment Rights, as well as the massive online censorship which is levelled against conservatives, pro-life and religious groups.

All these elements are combined in what the video terms the “total control agenda” which is furthered by the “cancel culture.”

It further highlights the tax-funded abortion industry, corruption occurring in political corridors, and the ever increasing control exercised over the lives of individuals through the emergence of socialism.

U.S. Attorney General Barr is shown warning that: “The left wants power, because that is essentially their state of grace and their secular religion. They want to run people’s lives so they can design utopia for all of us.”

However, the video calls also for hope and points viewers back to the understanding that “there is a Creator there to give the inalienable rights” and focuses on the “divine truth, that changed the world for ever…that we are all endowed with the same divine rights given us by our Creator in heaven.”

President Trump’s words ring out towards the close: “And that which God has given us, we will allow no one ever to take away.”

The video concludes by appealing to Americans to recover the patriotic spirit of the Declaration of Independence and “Keep America Free.”

Unfortunately, LifeSiteNews has thus far been unable to locate a source for the video in order to embed it into this article. But with all that is at stake in the upcoming election this powerful video deserves to be viewed and shared widely.