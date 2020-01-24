Watch Trump speak at 2020 March for Life LIVE

WASHINGTON, D.C., January 24, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — Pro-life activists from countless backgrounds across the United States are marching the streets of Washington, D.C. today for the annual March for Life, where President Donald Trump is anticipated as the first U.S. president to attend and speak at the event.

President Trump is expected to addresses the March for Life rally at 12:15 P.M.

You can watch live coverage of the entire March for Life event right here on EWTN's feed, beginning at 9 A.M.:

The White House will also be streaming Trump's speech live here:

You can also catch Trump's speech at C-SPAN here.

Wednesday was the 47th anniversary of the Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision, which, along with its sister case Doe v. Bolton, imposed abortion on demand across the nation in 1973. At least 60 million preborn children have been slaughtered over the last 47 years.

The theme of this year’s March is, Life Empowers: Pro-Life is Pro-Woman.