WATCH: Abortion survivor shares powerful story of hope and forgiveness

'I wanted to tell my birth mother how much I loved her and forgave her,' Micaella remembered thinking after learning her mother had attempted to abort her.

(LifeSiteNews) — The latest video in a pro-life series shares the powerful story of Micaella, a woman raised by adoptive parents who never knew she was the survivor of an abortion attempt by her birth mother.

In a July 5 video by Students for Life, abortion survivor Micaella revealed how she was born alive during a failed abortion only to be abandoned by her birth mother along with her two-year-old brother.

“The first six years of my life were spent in foster care,” she relayed in the powerful video. “I didn’t have a name. I didn’t have a birth date, but I can remember my older brother calling me. Other than that, I had no identity.”

Micaella and her brother were eventually adopted and as she grew older, Micaella began searching for her birthparents.

“Growing up I suffered with several unexplained health conditions in my heart, lungs, and spine,” she explained. “My parents and I always wondered about my medical history, but no one could provide answers.”

Micaella reached out to local job and family services for information regarding her birth and her parents, but says she was told that her records were “sealed.”

When Micaella began her own family, she wished even more to know her background, especially wondering if her son would suffer from the same medical conditions as she did.

“I tried calling child services,” she explained. “I tried chasing down answers anywhere I could but eventually a judge told me that it was not in my best interest to open up my past.”

However, on her 35th birthday, Micaella was finally given answers regarding her past.

“On my 35th birthday, I tried calling child services one more time,” she recalled. “This time the woman who answered told me that she had prayed that I would call again. She said that she would contact me after work.”

The woman told Micaella that her children would not suffer from the same medical conditions as she did, since her conditions came from surviving an abortion attempt.

“I was so shocked,” Micaella said. “How could that be? My mind was racing trying to piece together what I knew from my past and what this woman was sharing with me.”

The woman further revealed that Micaella’s mother was a migrant farm worker who likely did not have health insurance. Instead, she went to a “crude facility” on the farm to have Micaella aborted.

“She wasn’t sure at that time how far along she was in her pregnancy and an aspiration vacuum was allegedly used in a failed attempt to suck my body out,” Micaella explained.

However, Micaella miraculously survived the abortion and was born alive during the procedure. Her mother left the abortion procedure, leaving both Micaella and her two-year-old brother who was in the waiting room.

“I could have felt angry, sad, a range of emotions but honestly I left the conversation just so relieved,” she said. “I’m thankful to have survived something so traumatic thankful knowing that my children’s health is not at risk.”

“I wanted to tell my birth mother how much I loved her and forgave her,” Micaella continued.

While Micaella forgave her mother, she revealed that she does become “angry when I hear abortion supporters say women are only pregnant with a clump of cells.”

“My body wasn’t a clump of cells,” she declared. “I survived a procedure that women are lied to about in this country every day.”

“This is my story, and I can’t change it,” Micaella continued. “I don’t believe God wants me to stay silent when I can reach out to women in need and save a life in the womb.”

