WATCH: Angry pro-abortion student hurls verbal abuse, destroys pro-life display at university

The student insulted the peaceful pro-life group of women as ‘fascists’ and ‘misogynists’ before turning their display table over in a fit of rage.

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (Live Action) — A University of North Carolina Asheville student recently attacked Students for Life of America members on the university’s campus, verbally assaulting the female staff and student leaders and destroying their pro-life display. The student, who has since been identified as sophomore Adrian Miguelez, was running for a student government senator position at the time of the incident.

A video posted to X by SFLA’s Kristan Hawkins and shared by Campus Reform and other news outlets shows Miguelez repeatedly yelling, “I f***ing hate you,” at the peaceful pro-lifers before violently sweeping off the display tablecloth and scattering the brochures over the ground.

As seen in the video, Miguelez also accused the pro-lifers of being “the people who spread propaganda” and “fascism” and accused them of “putting women down.”

According to SFLA’s Pro-Life Generation News, Miguelez stopped by the table twice, first to call the advocates names and express his support of abortion through all nine months, then later to escalate his attack on the advocates and destroy their table. The video shows that another male student attempted to dissuade Miguelez from attacking the peaceful peer educators, but gave up and walked away.

“He started angrily calling us names from the beginning, and I tried to de-escalate him,” said SFLA Carolinas Regional Coordinator Alicia Foreman. “He stated he supports abortion through all nine months for any reason as well. I asked him to leave because he was getting aggressive, and he did leave. He left but came back not even five minutes later, even angrier. He was cussing at us and calling us ‘fascists’ and ‘misogynists,’” SFLA reported.

In Miguelez’s student government candidate profile, the sophomore says he is “someone passionate about true justice within [the university] community” who hoped to “strengthen[] effective and transparent lines of communication between students, SGA members, and administrators.”

According to various news sources, university officials are investigating the incident, and the student government election was delayed.

In a statement to Fox News’ The Ingraham Angle, the university said:

UNC Asheville is investigating the recent incident at Highsmith Student Union. Student safety is a top priority. UNC Asheville takes all allegations of student conduct violations seriously and addresses them in accordance with the procedures outlined in the Student Code of Responsibility.

Hawkins shared her thoughts about the incident on The Ingraham Angle.

“What this is indicative of is what we see all the time on college campuses. Violence is the Left’s go-to, whether, you know, here in Texas they’re trying to blow up Tesla dealerships, or they’re destroying pro-life educational tables being run by two women, or sometimes even eating our rubber baby models that demonstrate the size of a child in the womb. This is what the Left resorts to when you’re talking to them about an issue that they don’t know anything about,” Hawkins told Ingraham.

Hawkins described the difficulty and costs her team faces in trying to give free, life-saving educational resources to students on college campuses.

“What you assume is, free speech is free – but it’s not free. This is costing us, as a pro-life organization, tens of thousands of dollars a year in legal fees, in security guards … This is what we’re fighting for every day … simply the right to educate our peers about the violence of abortion and how Planned Parenthood and the abortion industry targets them,” Hawkins said.

Reprinted with permission from Live Action.

