WATCH: ‘Biden crime family’ made vice presidency a ‘commodity,’ Giuliani argues

October 22, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – Confirmation of Hunter Biden’s shady dealings with Ukranian energy firm Burisma is only the tip of the revelations to come about former Vice President Joe Biden and his family profiting off foreign connections, former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani says in a new video on the contents of a laptop formerly belonging to the Democrat presidential nominee’s troubled son.

Last week, the New York Post released the first in a series of bombshell reports about a laptop belonging to Hunter Biden, which was delivered to a Delaware computer repair shop and then neglected. The laptop contained scores of emails and texts indicating that Hunter introduced his father to Vadym Pozharskyi, a top adviser to Burisma’s board, less than a year before the elder Biden openly pressured the Ukrainian government to fire a prosecutor tasked with investigating the company; as well as Hunter making millions off a deal to introduce representatives of a Chinese energy company to his father.

Giuliani, who is President Donald Trump’s personal attorney and became involved in the story when his own attorney acted as an intermediary between the repair shop owner and the Post, released a video Friday making the case that the “Biden family was engaging in the business of crime,” with “their commodity” being “Joe’s public office.”

One of the examples the video highlights began with former President Barack Obama tasking the former vice president with negotiating the terms of America’s withdrawal from Iraq, including the retention of enough US troops to curb Iran’s designs on the region. While Biden failed the policy objective in Giuliani’s view, his “family came out of it really good.”

“James, his brother who had no experience in housing, was all of a sudden miraculously made part of a 1.5 billion dollar...housing deal in China, in Iraq, and of course like Hunter, James had no experience in building houses, he was a sleazy lobbyist on K Street,” Giuliani said. “Every time it would come up Joe would say ‘I don't know my family's business.’ After a while that becomes kind of an incredible answer, doesn't it? The money goes to his brother, and as you will see, about half that money will end up in the pocket of Joe Biden.”

Investigative journalist Peter Schweitzer, who specializes in political corruption, has written at length about James Biden’s housing deal, along with how other members of the Biden family made money through government connections.

Giuliani conceded that the second transaction is “a little cloudy” because he had yet to review all the relevant material, but concerns a $3.5 million wire transfer Hunter received from Elena Baturina, widow of former Moscow mayor Yury Luzhkov. The existence of this transfer was first revealed last month by a joint report by the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee and the Senate Finance Committee.

“So when you think of that 3.5 million dollars, I want you to remember it's coming from one of [Russian president Vladimir] Putin's allies,” Giuliani stressed. “No Republican got any money from Russia; these characters got 3.5 million dollars from Putin's best friend and the press doesn't care.”

Giuliani also teased the “biggest” example, which is “going to develop over the next couple weeks,” concerns business deals between members of the Biden family and members of the Chinese Communist Party.

“So when Joe Biden took his son over to China on Air Force Two, Joe Biden went there again to help the United States to have the Chinese move out of the islands they had militarized and to give us some relief on tariffs and intellectual property, I don't have to tell you Joe failed,” Giuliani said. “Hunter, however, did really well for the Biden crime family because when Hunter returned to New York, within eight days of returning he got a letter from the Bank of China who pledged one billion to his completely crooked private equity firm made up of him, John Kerry's stepson [Christopher Heinz] Devon Archer, who's since been convicted of fraud, and Whitey Bulger's nephew.”

Show Petition Text 0 have signed the petition. Let's get to 1 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

“No one but nobody raised the issue of how this imperils on national security if the vice president is compromised like this,” Giuliani said, noting that Biden has downplayed the idea that China poses a threat to the United States.

While the Biden campaign has denied impropriety on the candidate’s part, Fox News reports that one of the participants in an email chain pertaining to Chinese energy firm CEFC has confirmed its accuracy, and Fox has obtained documents that appear to include Hunter Biden’s signature on a bill from the computer repair shop.

Further, Biden and his surrogates have yet to deny that the emails themselves are real. During a Monday interview, Biden campaign spokeswoman Jenna Arnold admitted, “I don’t think anybody’s saying that they are inauthentic or not.”