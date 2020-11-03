News

WATCH: Did Biden introduce granddaughter as deceased son Beau at Philadelphia rally?

Natalie Biden had to whisper in the ear of her gaffe-prone grandfather to correct him.
Tue Nov 3, 2020 - 6:27 pm EST
Befuddled Joe Biden referred to his granddaughter Natalie as his dead son Beau during an election day rally in Philadelphia. YouTube screenshot
By Victoria Gisondi
PHILADELPHIA, November 3, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – In what critics are calling another one of Joe Biden’s blunders, the Democrat presidential candidate introduced his granddaughter as his dead son, Beau, during a Philadelphia election day rally.  

“This is my son Beau Biden, who a lot of you helped elect to the senate in Delaware,” he said, after stating that he was going to introduce the crowd to two of his granddaughters.  

The crowd grew quiet as his granddaughter leaned in to whisper in his ear. "This is my, my granddaughter Natalie. No wait, no wait. I got the wrong one,” he self-corrected.  

“This is Natalie. This is Beau’s daughter. And we are out campaigning together.”  

The crowd cheered and Biden went on to introduce a second granddaughter, Finnegan, daughter of Hunter, who goes to school in Philadelphia. 

Joseph “Beau” Biden died five years ago of brain cancer. Despite Biden’s comments today, his son was never a senator, but he did serve two terms as Delaware’s Attorney General. Beau intended to run for governor, but his political career was cut short by his illness and subsequent death.  

