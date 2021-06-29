WATCH: Biden’s Secretary of Education hilariously refuses to say how many genders there are

LifeSiteNews has been permanently banned on YouTube. Click HERE to sign up to receive emails when we add to our video library.

WASHINGTON, D.C., June 29, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — When pressed by a Republican congresswoman to explain how many genders there are, Biden’s Secretary of Education, Miguel Cardona repeatedly avoided her simple question.

Asked by Rep. Mary Miller (R-Illinois) for a third time about the number of genders, an exasperated Cardona said, “I won’t be answering your question.”

The strange exchange occurred during a House Education and Labor Committee hearing on the priorities of the Department of Education.

Miller introduced her question by referring to a handout produced by the Biden Department of Education for students and their parents titled, “Confronting Anti-LGBTQI+ Harassment in Schools.”

The congresswoman pointed to one of the examples of harassment cited on the information sheet: “A teacher telling students that there are only two genders, boys and girls.”

“Before we start penalizing teachers stating a genetic and biological fact about genders, can you please clarify for the committee how many genders there are?” she wondered.

The Biden-appointed Cabinet Secretary was unable to answer.

Biden has previously claimed ‘there are at least three’ genders

In August 2019, during his campaign to become the Democrat Party’s 2020 presidential nominee, Biden himself told a field staffer for the conservative group Turning Point USA that “there are at least three” genders. When she asked for elaboration, he admonished the staffer, saying “Don’t play games with me, kid,” then volunteered, “by the way, first one to come out for (same-sex) marriage was me.”

My team just forwarded this video to me



A lesson from Hollywood for Biden Cabinet Secretaries and other Democrats

In order to save face, members of the Biden Administration might want to take a cue from Hollywood.

In the 1962 film the The Manchurian Candidate, released at the height of the Cold War, Senator John Iselen (actor James Gregory) who is in the thrall of his under-cover communist wife (Angela Landsbury) is troubled because at her direction he has been spreading ambiguous disinformation insinuating that the Department of Defense has been infiltrated by communists.

During their contentious breakfast conversation, Mrs. Iselin finally asks, “Would it really make it easier for you if we settled on just one number?”

“Yeah. Just one, real, simple number that'd be easy for me to remember,” pleaded Sen. Iselin.

The camera catches Mrs. Iselin watching as her husband thumps a bottle of Heinz Tomato Ketchup onto his plate.

Then the scene quickly switches to Sen. Iselin addressing the Senate.

“There are exactly 57 card-carrying members of the Communist Party in the Department of Defense at this time!” he declares.

A few years ago, Faceboook was certain that there are 58 genders. Healthline.com says there are 64. Not to be outdone, the BBC recently claimed that there are 100 genders.

No wonder Democrats are confused.

However, the “real, simple number that'd be easy to remember” for Democrats is “Two.”

There are precisely two genders.